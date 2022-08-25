Man tests positive for Monkeypox, Covid-19 and HIV after Spain trip

An Italian man has tested positive for Covid-19, Monkeypox and HIV at the same time after a trip to Spain. The first of its kind case of co-infection was reported in the Journal of Infection earlier this month.

The 36-year-old man, who has not been identified, developed a sore throat, fever, headache and fatigue after returning to Italy from his Spanish trip. The man had visited Spain for a five-day trip between June 16 and June 20, during which he engaged in unprotected sex.

All the symptoms appeared nine days after he returned from his trip. A few days later, on July 2, he tested positive for Covid-19.

On the same day, he also noticed small, painful vesicles surrounded by a rash had begun developing on his torso, arms, face and glutes. The vesicles soon grew into painful pustules and, on July 5, the man visited the emergency department at the University Hospital in Catania.

There, he was referred to the infectious disease unit and tested positive for Monkeypox.

The man was also screened for sexually transmitted diseases and his test came back positive for HIV. Doctors said the “infection was relatively recent” and a HIV test he performed in September 2021 had returned negative.

"This case highlights how monkeypox and COVID-19 symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis," researchers said in the study published in the Journal of Infection.

The man has since recovered from Covid-19 and Monkeypox.