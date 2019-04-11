App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Google Doodle marks the beginning of India’s biggest battle for ballots

When one clicks on the inked finger it leads them to a quick guide page that lays down basic procedure involved in casting votes.

Jagyaseni Biswas
To mark the beginning of the 17th general elections in India, Google came up with a doodle on Thursday, depicting an inked finger. Besides reminding users to exercise their Right to Adult Franchise, it does more than just adding to the aesthetics of the search engine.

When one clicks on the inked finger it leads them to a quick guide page that lays down basic procedure involved in casting votes. The information provided includes details of helpline numbers in case a voter cannot find their name on the voting list, finding out the right booth, the dates when different constituencies go to polls, etc. The page the doodle directs to also mentions that one can vote only if his/her name is up on the Voter List (Electoral Roll).

It also contains additional information (step-by-step guide) that can come very handy for first-time voters in the country. The steps mentioned by the doodle are:

1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); you will hear a beep sound

5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in

8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

The voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place in seven phases, starting today, and it will continue till May 19; the votes will be counted on May 23. On April 11, 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories go to polls.

The states where voting will be conducted today are: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 10:07 am

tags #General Election 2019 #Google #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

