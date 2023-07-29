Take a break from city life and pluck fruits at these 8 family-friendly farms

(Left) Save Farm, Dahanu, Maharashtra; strawberries and apple plucking.

There is something undeniably charming about plucking deliciously ripe fruits hanging from a tree. It’s a fantastic way to get closer to nature. And if you have young children then it’s the best way for them to learn where their food comes from. Most importantly, fruit plucking can be a fun, family-friendly day out in beautiful locations, with plenty of exercise and fresh air. Fresh fruits to take home at the end of the day is the biggest bonus. It also makes for gorgeous pictures, if you're into that kind of thing.

Looking for a pick-your-own fruit farm near you? Read on for a round up of the best farms and retreats where you can be a child and experience the joy of connecting with nature.

Do keep in mind that weather affects availability at each far. So if you’re planning to visit a fruit farm, make sure you call ahead to find out which of their crops are ready to pick.

Save Farm, Dahanu, Maharashtra

Go fruit plucking at Save Farm Dahanu

Season: December to March

Fruit: Chikoo, mango, nutmeg, jackfruit and fig

This is not a commercial venture but the home and farm of the Save family that tuned an infertile and eroded land into a horticultural paradise. Wade through fruit orchards picking chikoo, mangoes and figs as you learn about indigenous farming techniques, rainwater harvesting and bee keeping. Once you have picked all the fruits to your heart’s content, there are workshops on warli paintings, basket-weaving and coconut peeling. Adventure enthusiasts can zipline through the estate or attempt to climb coconut trees. If you plan to extend the visit to a stay the farm has some really nice bamboo huts, coconut log houses and machaans.Call: +91-9921177335

Muskan Organic Strawberry Garden, Mahableshwar

Strawberry picking is a fun activity from December to January. (Photo: Daiga Ellaby via Unsplash)

Season: December to February

Fruit: Strawberry

This small strawberry farm in old Mahableshwar is everyone’s favourite strawberry picking destination. It’s not just the ‘eat as much as you can’ proposition that’s the main draw here but also the family that runs it. The owner Sureyya is known for her hospitality and sweet nature. Expect delicious juices and fresh salads that are made on site. There is also broccoli, cauliflower and radish to pick and purchase. Don’t forget to stock up on the lip smacking strawberry jam.

Farm of Happiness, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

Season: May 10 onwards

Fruit: Mango, jamun and cashew

Mumbai couple Rahul and Sampada Kulkarni open their orchard and their hearts to those interested in slow living at their organic farm in Konkan. Pluck mangoes and jamun before resting under a tree with a hot meal of zhunka bhakar and thecha. Then take a walk through the streams or just chill on the hammocks. There is a charming Konkani house with clay beds and old world furniture for a stay.

Note: The fruit plucking is only open to stay in guests.Call: +91 98200 02863

Citrus County amã Stays & Trails, Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Fruit: Kinnow orange from October to February. Rest of the year: guava, pear, jamun and mulberry

This picturesque homestay of Harkirat Ahluwalia takes you back to a simpler time. Ride a tractor to the 100 acre kinnow farm and pick as many fruits as you can before settling in for a barbeque lunch on the farm. A sumptuous breakfast spread on the sprawling lawns with endless orange juice is the other highlight of a stay at Citrus County. The guest suites and tents here are rustic with a touch of sophistication. The owner’s Labradors Rufus & Simba make the stay all the more charming.Call: +91 98150 77880/98154 77880

Chiguru, Kanakapura Taluk, Near Bengaluru

Plucking jackfruits at Chiguru Farm, Kanakapura, Bengaluru.

Season: All year round

Fruit: Banana, mango, rose apple, lemon, jackfruit, cherry, avocado, etc.

Take a break from the city without leaving town at this rustic 25 acres farm barely two hours from Bengaluru. Located near Bannerghatta National Park, Chiguru has crops, fruit trees, cows, ponds and other beautiful farm elements. There are mangoes, jackfruits and bananas waiting to be plucked. When you are done with the fruits try your hand at planting trees, harvesting produce or go cycling and bird watching. Round off your visit with a hot vegetarian meal.

Note: Chiguru Farm is open to daytrips and overnight stays with prior bookingsCall: 9845258575

Surinam cherries at Chiguru Farm.

Sohliya Strawberry Farm, Shillong

Season: January-May

Fruit: Strawberry

Sohliya, located around 26 km from Shillong is a scenic village renowned for its strawberry farms. Picking strawberries here is made memorable thanks to the scenic setting of lush green mountains and gurgling streams. It’s great place for bird watching and fishing too.

Fazlani Natures Nest, Vadgaon

Season: All year round

Fruit: Banana, guavas, strawberries, watermelon, chikoo, pomegranate, etc

One of the most endearing activities at this lush wellness retreat is to enter the farm with a basket and fill it up with guavas, strawberries, watermelon, chikoo, pomegranate and many other fruits. There are also tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and herbs to be decimated. You can take the basket home or hand it to the chef to turn into a delicious meal. There’s also a gorgeous rose farm (Fazlani owns India’s largest rose farms) and an equestrian center here.Call: +91 7700070070.

Date Farm, Jaisalmer

Season: May-August

Fruit: Date

This farm located at a 30-minute scenic drive from Jaisalmer city centre is dotted with 15,000 date palm trees from various parts of the world. Established in 2008 in collaboration with the Government of Israel, this is the first and the largest date forest in India. You can go horse riding in the date farm, pick dates right off the trees or just sit back and watch the dates being farmed. The stay option includes log cottages embellished with modern comforts while meals are served on a bamboo machaan. There’s also the option of a thrilling jeep safari through the forest.Call: +91 9828063000