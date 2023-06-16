Quick recipes with curry leaves: Try South Indian Singoda, Coastal Chicken Curry and Dal Khichdi

South Indian Singoda, By Chef Hiren Mistry, Millo, Mumbai

Curry leaves, known by various names such as meetha neem, kadi patta, kariveppilai in Tamil, and karivempu in Malayalam, are an essential part of kitchen spices. Their enticing aroma and mildly bitter, flavourful, and edgy taste make them a valuable addition to dishes. Not only do curry leaves enhance the flavours and beautifully garnish dishes, they also enrich them with numerous nutrients. These leaves are rich in carbohydrates, fiber, antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, earning them a special place in Ayurvedic recipes and medicines.

Why are curry leaves a favorite among chefs?

They possess an aromatic quality with citrusy undertones and a hint of mild bitterness, along with a delicate nutty essence. These characteristics contribute to a distinctive and unparalleled taste in various culinary creations. Chefs adore using curry leaves for that extra punch, especially when tempering or adding tadka with these leaves, as they infuse the oil with their fragrance. Everyday staples like dal, sabzi, sambhar, curd rice, and chutney benefit from the addition of curry leaves. The best part is that you can easily grow them throughout the year in a medium-sized pot, requiring adequate sunlight and moderate watering.

From a delicious appetizer that creates a perfect fusion with chestnuts and podi to Coastal Chicken Curry and Dal Khichdi, where curry leaves lend a rich aroma and robust taste to the dish, feel free to explore these recipes shared by renowned chefs.

South Indian Singoda

By Chef Hiren Mistry, Millo, Mumbai

Ingredients: Water chestnut, 200 gm; Onions, 50 gm; Pepper, 50 gm; Garlic, 15 gm; Salt, to taste, Chilly powder, 5 gm; Podi masala, 20 gm; Curry leaves, 3-4 pcs; Sesame oil, 5 ml; Red chilly, whole

Method: Roast the water chestnuts before 30 minutes to toss / Heat up oil and add curry leaves followed by roasting garlic / Add onions and peppers once the garlic is brown / Add Chestnuts, podi masala, salt and chilly powder to toss all ingredients / Shallow fry a whole red chilly and serve it on the top as garnish.

Tip: Crispier chestnut tastes better. You can deep fry them or shallow fry in ghee to make it nice and crunchy.

Coastal Chicken Curry

Owner and Chef Kunal Kapur, Pincode, Delhi

Ingredients:

For marination: Chicken (curry cut), 1 kg; Salt, To taste; Garlic (chopped), 1 tbsp; Ginger (chopped), 1 tbsp; Green chilli (slit), 2; Coriander powder, 2 tbsp; Chilli powder, 1 tbsp; Garam masala, 1 tsp; Meat masala (optional), 1 tbsp; Black pepper powder, 1 tsp; Onion (sliced), 1 ½ cups; Tomato (sliced), 1 ½ cups; Curry leaves, 2 sprigs; Water, ½ lt; Coconut milk (thick), 2 cups

For tempering: Coconut oil, 3 tbsp; Mustard seeds, 2 tsp; Dry red chillies, 4-5; Curry leaves, a handful

Method: Place a pan on the table and add clean chicken / Sprinkle salt, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander powder, chili powder, garam masala, meat masala, pepper powder, sliced onions, tomatoes, and curry leaves / While adding onions and tomato, make sure to crush them both lightly with your hands and then add them / Mix the chicken thoroughly and while mixing, gently crush all the ingredients with your fingers for 5 minutes and then keep it aside for 30 minutes / After giving rest, add water and place it over heat on the stove / Bring it to a boil, then lower the heat and cover and cook till the chicken gets cooked completely / Once cooked, lower the heat and check for salt and correct the seasoning / Pour coconut milk and gently bring it to almost a boil and then turn off the heat / In a fresh pan, heat coconut oil, add mustard seeds and once they crackle add red chillies and stir them / Add curry leaves and immediately add this tempering to the ready chicken curry. Stir and serve hot with rice or malabar paratha.

Tip: It is important to use fresh curry leaves as their flavour diminishes when dried.

Dal Khichdi

By Chef Agnibh Mudi, one8 commune, Mumbai

Ingredients: Basmati rice (cooked), 80 gm; Yellow moong dal, 100 gm; Ghee, 20 ml; Minced garlic, 5 gm; Chopped onion, 15 gm; Chopped tomato, 15 gm; Chopped green chilly, 3 gm; Turmeric powder, 1 gm; Red chili powder, 1 gm; Salt, to taste

For tempering: Cumin seed, 1 gm; Curry leaf, 1 sprig/6-8 leaf; Dried red chili (whole), 2 pc; Mustard seeds (optional), 1 gm; Ghee, 5 gm

For garnish: fried curry leaf, fried red chili whole, golden fried onion

Method: Soak the dal and rice separately in water for about 3 hours / Cook the dal in a pressure cooker till it's mushy / Boil the rice separately with a little extra water and drain the excess water once the rice is fluffy and cooked / In a pan, add ghee and saute the garlic onion, and tomato, adding the turmeric and red chili powder / Season it with salt and add the chopped green chilies along with some water and cook it further on medium-high flame / Add the cooked dal and followed with the cooked rice / Stir the khichdi with some water till it comes to the desired consistency (preferably creamy and mushy.

For tempering: Heat the ghee in a separate pan till it's smoking / Add the cumin/mustard seed curry leaf, and dried red chili / Add the mixture on top of the khichdi and garnish with some fried curry leaves and golden brown onion.

Tip: Consider using desi ghee or clarified butter instead of oil for tempering, as both have high smoking points.