Quick recipes: Add some zing to your dishes with pomelo, a close cousin of grapefruit

Poseidon Trident Pomelo, by Dibyendu Roy, Executive Chef, Taj Fort Aguada, Goa

Whether you enjoy it tossed in your salad, served as a delightful side, or as a star ingredient in that exotic main course you’ve put together for your guests, Pomelo works wonders in any dish it graces. A close relative of the grapefruit, pomelo offers a delightful twist with its sweeter and less bitter flavour profile. Packed with an array of essential vitamins, potassium, fiber, and minerals, this fruit has become a staple in the kitchens of renowned chefs. Here are four meticulously crafted recipes showcasing the incredible potential of this Asian citrus fruit, curated by renowned culinary experts.

Poseidon Trident Pomelo

By Dibyendu Roy, Executive Chef, Taj Fort Aguada , Goa

Ingredients: Ponzu: Sake 65 gm; Yuzu juice, 60 ml; Mirin, 700 gm; Rice wine vinegar, 525 gm; Tamari, 550 gm; Katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes), 10 gm; Kombu (dried kelp), browned on both sides over an open flame, 15 gm

Miso oil: Red miso paste, 250 gm; White miso paste, 100 gm; Grapeseed oil, 250 gm; Pomelo/grapefruit, 100 gm; Pomelo rind, 10 gm

Sand: Grapeseed or groundnut oil, 10 gm; Shirasu (baby eels or anchovies), 20 gm; Kombu, 10 gm; Polenta, Oats mix, 80 gm; Ice-cream sugar cone (dark, biscuit type), ground, 25 gm; Panko breadcrumbs, fried in grapeseed oil until golden brown, then lightly ground, 30 gm; Maltodextrin, 30 gm; Brown carbonized vegetable powder and garlic powder, 3½ gm; Sea salt

Seashells: Mussels, 1; Clams, 1

Sea: Carrot, finely sliced, 125 gm; Onion, finely sliced, 125 gm; Fennel, finely sliced, 75 gm; Leek, white and pale green parts only, finely sliced, 50 gm; Shallots (sliced), 50 gm; Garlic (finely sliced), 5 gm; Vermouth, 25 gm; Chardonnay, 100 gm; Crab claws (purged in several changes of fresh water), 250 gm; Scallops (purged in several changes of fresh water and beards removed), 300 gm; Crab meat stuffed Squids and Prawns with shell and without, 225 gm; Water, 1.75 kg; Dried wakame seaweed, 35 gm; Kombu, 20 gm; Flat leaf parsley, 15 gm

Seafood: Mackerel, 15 gm; Salmon, 15 gm; Pomelo/grapefruit, 150 gm;

*These need to be prepared as near as possible to serving in order to maximise their fragrant floral character.

To assemble and serve (per portion): 10 grams “Sand” (from above); 1 level teaspoon miso oil (from above); 1 sea and seafood (from above); 1 “Seashell” (from above); Ponzu (from above); Pomelo/Grapefruit segment (from above); Fiddlehead ferns and edible flower to garnish.

Thai Pomelo and Arugula Salad

By Mohit Jaggi, Head Chef, Andrea’s Restaurants

Ingredients: Thai Pomelo (peeled), 150 gm; Shallots, 10 gm; Spur chilli, 8 gm; Arugula leaf, 25 gm; Mint leaf, 3 gm; Toasted cashew nuts, 20 gm; Fried onions, 8 gm; Toasted black rice, 5 gm

For Dressing: Bird’s Eye Chilli, 1; Palm sugar, 1 tbsp; Light Soy sauce, 1 tbsp; Lemon juice, 1 tsp

Method:

For the dressing: In a mortar pestle, take bird’s eye chili, add palm sugar and pound it well / Add light soy sauce and lemon juice, mix them well and keep it aside / In a large mixing bowl, add pomelo, shallots, spur chili, arugula leaf, mint leaf / Pour in the dressing and toss well / Take a salad plate and place the salad in the centre, garnish with fried onions, toasted cashew nuts & black rice / Serve chilled.

Pomelo Prawn Salad

By Chef Lily, Banyan Tree, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa

Ingredients: Prawn, 60 gm; Pomelo, 150 gm; Water chestnut, 50 gm; Roasted coconut, 50 gm; Garlic crispy, 50 gm; Onion fried, 50 gm; Thai chilli paste, 50 gm; Tamarind paste, 50 gm; Roasted peanut, 15 gm; Onion slice, 20 gm; Chilli flakes, 20 gm; Cherry tomato, 10 gm; Coriander spring, 5 gm

Method: Grill prawns and keep aside / Mix tamarind sauce and Thai chilli paste together in a bowl / Add roasted coconut, crispy garlic, roasted peanut, onion slice, sliced water chestnut and chilli flakes to the bowl and mix / Add peeled pomelo and grilled prawn to the bowl and mix / Garnish with fried onion, cherry tomatoes and coriander spring

Additional steps: For Thai chilli paste: Fry equal amounts of garlic, onion and dry red chilli / Grind once cooled / Cook again in a hot wok with oil. Cool and use.

For tamarind paste: Soak tamarind in water / Deseed the tamarind and strain the pulp / Cook the sauce till it thickens.

Pomelo Shrimp Salad

By Sagar Phansekar, Executive Sous Chef, Bluebop café, Mumbai

Ingredients: Palm sugar or light brown sugar, 2 tbsp; Red or green Thai chiles (finely chopped), 2; Garlic cloves (finely chopped), 2; Fresh lime juice, ¼ cup; Fish sauce, 3 tbsp; Kosher salt, Unsweetened shredded coconut, ½ cup; Vegetable oil, ½ cup; Shallots (thinly sliced, divided); 2; Peanuts (preferably skin-on), ¼ cup; Pomelos, 2; Torn cilantro leaves with tender stems, ¾ cup; Dried shrimp, 2 tbsp

Method: Assemble all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well and serve it on a plate