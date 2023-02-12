English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    How Chef Gaggan Anand arrived at a price tag of Rs 50,000 a plate for his Delhi residency

    Bangkok-based Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Gaggan Anand, who wants to prove food is fashion, is bringing Gaggan to Delhi, for a 20-day residency, at the Hyatt Regency. The No. 1 chef on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is pricing his India meal at Rs 50,000.

    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
    February 12, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
    Gaggan Anand at his restaurant in Bangkok.

    Gaggan Anand at his restaurant in Bangkok.

    Brutally blunt, ridiculously passionate and hugely talented Gaggan Anand is often hailed as the ambassador of progressive Indian cooking. A seat at his Bangkok based restaurant usually requires monthsg of pre-booking. So, when he flies his team and all the fancy gadgetry to India for a 25-course theatrical dining experience in India, gourmands take note. Even if the meal is priced at a whopping Rs 50,000! That’s the magic of Gaggan. Edited excerpts from the interview:

    You are coming to India after 12 years for this residency. How excited are you?

    I have done many pop-ups in the last few years. This is the first time I am doing a residency. The idea is to operate as a restaurant and give the same experience as that of a meal at Gaggan in Bangkok here in Delhi. I am super excited and it’s super challenging too. Everything is against you. People ask so many questions. Everything is computerised and there is a system. You have to go through that system. It’s not easy.

    Lick it up: one of the most popular courses at Gaggan in Bangkok. Lick it up: one of the most popular courses at Gaggan in Bangkok.