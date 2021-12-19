Review: Mumbai, bring out the LBD and dancing shoes for Toy Room is in town

A sculptural staircase leads to the upper level with a private lounge. The glass enclosed space here is where VIP guests can get a bird’s eye view of the club while they enjoy butler service.

Frank, the resident teddy of Toy Room, has a new home. London-based nightclub group Toy Room has launched its newest outpost in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel.

What’s the hype

This UK-based entertainment brand has nightclubs in London, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, Mykonos, Athens and São Paulo. It launched at Aloft Hotel in Aerocity Delhi in 2019 and now in Mumbai.

Its strict-door policy has made Toy Room a pinnacle of nightlife globally. If you make it past the bouncers, you may rub shoulders with the Mumbai elite. Iconic music and hospitality brand Pacha Group has acquired a majority stake in the group.

Toy Room is brought to India by banker-turned-hospitality entrepreneur Akshay Anand along with Ashish and Shikha Begwani. There are plans of bringing international DJs to the club soon in collaboration with their foreign partners.

What to expect?

Lots of “provocative playfulness” and stuffed teddy bears everywhere. There’s an underground feel to the whole place, with suggestive neon signs (I lost my teddy bear, can I sleep with you?), graffiti and wall murals of artistes such as Rihanna, Cardi B and Jay Z.

The interiors are lit by massive chandeliers dripping with crystals, and the walls are draped in leather and brass. The DMX-controlled ceiling light is synced with the music.

The piece de resistance here is an island bar under a massive pool of vintage disco balls and studded with approximately 2,000 teddy bears! It’s all very glamourous. When you’ve finished flying high on the dance floor, make sure you refuel with cocktails here.

Spread throughout the club are multiple raised platforms. No, they are not to place your drinks on. These are reserved for exotic dancers especially flown in from Europe to do their bit. The dance floor is small and the space can get packed to the rafters on most nights, but you know what they say: the more, the merrier!

For Instagram-savvy club goers, the most obvious draw is Frank the teddy. A picture with Frank is a must-have: just ask Usain Bolt, Lindsay Lohan, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Leonardo Di Caprio, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Scherzinger, Justin Bieber…

But don’t go expecting Bollywood chartbusters. This intimate velvet-roped lounge plays only hip-hop and Rock ‘n’ Roll until the sun comes up. Crowd comprises of the ‘see-and-be-seen’ brigade that ranges from the occasional A-lister to cool kids and industry creatives.

How to get in

Entry to Toy Room is strictly through a guest list. Those willing to push their luck can drop in at the gate. The famously fussy door staff can let you in at their own discretion and upon paying Rs 6,000 cover charge. If you’ve got more cash to blow, book a table (costs Rs 1 lakh, redeemable against food and drinks) and experience the champagne shower where Frank and the girls pop open the bubbly at your table with much fanfare.

This is a dress-to-impress dance club, so gussying up is essential. You can’t go wrong in super-high heels or that little slinky number. Don’t try to get in wearing shorts, tank tops or baseball caps, even if they’re cute. Drinks here come with hefty price tag – Rs 1,300 onwards. Say a prayer for your hangover!

Location: Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences, Off Western Express Hwy, Santacruz East, Mumbai,

: Wednesday, Friday & Saturday. Tel: +918750939495