English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    Lower calorie alcoholic drinks: Options and recipes

    The calories from alcohol can depend on the pour, but typically, a 1.5-ounce shot means approx 60-100 calories. What one has with them, makes the difference.

    Mini Ribeiro
    May 15, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
    Made with bourbon (45ml), lemon juice (15ml), sugar-free sweetener, Angostura Bitters and Claret Red Wine (20ml), the New York Sour at St Regis, Mumbai, has roughly 133 calories.

    Made with bourbon (45ml), lemon juice (15ml), sugar-free sweetener, Angostura Bitters and Claret Red Wine (20ml), the New York Sour at St Regis, Mumbai, has roughly 133 calories.

    There's no escaping the fact that most cocktails are very high on calories. They often contain sugar, juices, mixers and syrups that bump up the calorific value.

    Consider this: The calories from alcohol can depend on the pour, but typically, a 1.5-ounce shot means approximately 60-100 calories. What one has with the alcohol, makes the difference. For example, a 30ml shot of vodka is roughly 60 calories. A vodka-based cocktail with a juice or fizzy drink is in the vicinity of 500 calories.

    Also read: World Cocktail Day 2022 | How to ace your cocktail game: Tips from top bartenders

    For some time now, bartenders and makers of beverages and cocktail mixers have been looking for ways to market to consumers who are more calorie-conscious.

    “Today, Indians consume more than 22 billion pegs of spirits at home, according to the International Wine & Spirits Report, and these are usually mixed with some non-alcoholic beverage to add variety and flavour,” says Ankur Bhatia, founder and CEO, Jimmy’s Cocktails.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to Bhatia, more consumers are becoming mindful of what they put in their bodies since the Covid pandemic began. "They are looking for beverages that not only add flavour, but also have fewer calories and are made from high-quality natural ingredients," he adds.

    Gaurish Rangnekar, mixologist and partner, Toast Bistro & Bar, Mumbai, says, “There is a lot of awareness of how sugar in excess is harmful. Hence, people are opting for low-calorie cocktails and drinks.”

    Bartender’s choice

    For those counting their calories, bartenders generally suggest wine, champagne, vodka, or even hard alcohol on-the-rocks or with soda as these don't contain sugary syrups, sweet juices, and mixers.

    Robert Hospet, bartender and brand ambassador, Svami Drinks, says, “Cutting down on the quantity of the spirit, choosing your ingredients carefully and substituting wherever necessary, is the key.”

    Vikram Achanta, founder and CEO, Tulleeho, agrees, “Select ingredients wisely. Remember, less is more. Create single or few flavour-driven drinks, rather than filling the drink with multiple syrups or ingredients. Companies are making efforts to mention calories, premium mixers are launching low-calorie variants as well.”

    A mojito without syrup could be as low as 100 calories, but the addition of tequila and sugar can up the count.

    A bartender only needs to be imaginative and clever, as today he has access to several products. Rangnekar, who started Skinny Cocktails in 2013, adds, “Bartenders today can make use of a variety of natural sweeteners such as Stevia, Monk Fruit Powder... Substitute the sugar beverages wherever possible, with seltzer or simple sparkling water. You can have a sugar-free mojito with white rum, soda, lime, mint leaves and stevia powder.”

    There are options now for people who want to avoid preservatives and too-sweet flavours in their drinks, too. The Vodka Mule from Pune-based RM Beverages, is chief mixologist Varun Sudhakar’s take on the classic Moscow Mule - vodka mixed with ginger and lime. His Whiskey Collins, a take on the traditional cocktail, is mixed with apple and cinnamon.

    If cocktails are getting reinvented by bartenders, and companies are offering low-cal readymade ones, mixer makers also have skin in the game. Low-calorie crafted beverages from Malaki, tonic waters and club sodas from Jade Forest, and offerings from Indian Standard Time Hard Seltzers with an alcohol content of 5% ABV (alcohol by volume), offering the effects of a beer in just 99 calories, 2 grams of sugar and a gluten-free concoction, making it the lowest calories drink, there is enough and more to choose from.

    Into the Barrel at PCO Mumbai. Into the Barrel at PCO Cocktail Bar, Mumbai.

    Low-calorie cocktail recipes

    Whether it is ready-made cocktails, freshly made cocktails at the bar or mixers to make your own at home, there are more choices than you think. Here are some cocktails to try:

    Citrus Sparkle : 85 calories

    45ml Tequila

    20ml Lime juice

    30ml fresh grapefruit juice

    Top-up with tonic

    Recipe courtesy : Autumn Leaf Bistro, Goa

    Into The Barrel : 116.75 calories

    30 ml bourbon - approx 65 cal

    30 ml vermouth - approx 42 cal

    5 ml Amaro Montenegro - approx 9.7 cal

    This cocktail is aged in a barrel for 12 days at the restaurant.

    Recipe courtesy: PCO Cocktail Bar, Mumbai

    T-Sour : 120 calories

    45 ml Bourbon whiskey

    5ml lime juice

    1 sachet Stevia powder

    2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

    Recipe courtesy: Toast-Bistro & Bar, Mumbai

    New York Sour : 133 calories

    45ml Bourbon whiskey

    15ml Lemon juice

    Sugar-free sweetener

    Dash of Angostura Bitters

    20ml Claret Red Wine

    Recipe courtesy: St Regis, Mumbai

    Recycled Kappi Martini: 134 Calories

    A caffeinated drink that is surprisingly balanced with just the right ratio of alcohol, coffee vanilla essence and jaggery.

    60ml Vodka

    30ml cold brew coffee

    2 drops vanilla essence

    10ml jaggery

    Recipe courtesy : Hopshaus, Bengaluru



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Mini Ribeiro
    Tags: #Skinny Cocktails #Svami Drinks #Tulleeho #World Cocktail Day
    first published: May 15, 2022 05:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.