Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT quashes NCLT order asking BSE, NSE to review approvals to the deal

Zee and Sony

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 26 set aside a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order directing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to review their initial approvals to the Zee-Sony merger.

The appellate tribunal has remitted the case back to NCLT, which will have to hear the issue afresh by granting all the parties a chance to put forth their case.

Mukul Rohatgi, senior advocate, appearing for Zee Entertainment argued that NCLT had passed the order without hearing their case and the consequence of the order virtually nullifies all the regulatory approvals they have obtained in the last one year. Rohatgi argued that BSE and NSE merely screen shared a copy of SEBI's order from April which pertained to another company of the Essel group, but NCLT somehow directed them to review the approval.

The lawyers for BSE and NSE told the appellate tribunal that their instructions were to just place SEBI's order at NCLT and not make any submissions based on it. They informed the appellate tribunal that they have no objection to any order that it would pass.

The NCLAT thus set aside NCLT's order on the ground that it was passed without hearing the parties involved.

On May 11, NCLT directed the exchanges to reassess and validate the non-compete clause of the merger, which was approved by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

SEBI issued an interim order in April against Shirpur Gold Refinery, an Essel Group company, along with its former chairman Amit Goenka, promoter Jayneer Infrapower and Multiventures, and five others for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company and violating other rules.

This adverse interim ruling against an entity of the Essel Group led to the NCLT passing its May 11 order.

The proposed deal would see Sony Pictures Entertainment indirectly hold a 50.86 percent stake in the combined company, while Zee's founders will have a 3.99 percent share and the remaining 45.15 percent will belong to other shareholders, including the public.

A non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore will also be paid by Sony to the promoters of the Essel Group. A definitive merger agreement between Zee and Sony was signed in December 2021.

The proposal has been approved by BSE, NSE, and shareholders of Zee. The merger has also been approved with modifications by the Competition Commission of India.

The merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is expected to be completed by September, Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has said.

