Court asks astrologer to decide if rape victim is 'manglik' as accused denies marriage

Astrology

When a rape accused calls the survivor 'manglik' and backs off his promise to marry her, then where does the court go to testify if the girl is cursed or not?

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on May 23 directed the head of the department of astrology at Lucknow University to ascertain whether the alleged rape victim was 'mangalik' or not.

The order was passed in the bail plea of the accused, whose lawyer told the court that the alleged victim was a 'mangalik' and therefore the accused did not intend to marry her. The victim's lawyer, however, contested the claim and argued that the girl was not a 'manglik'.

The court thus ordered both the parties to submit the astrology charts to the head of the astrology department at the Lucknow University within 10 days. The head of the department has been given three weeks to submit a report in a sealed cover.

It has been alleged that the accused refused to marry the alleged victim after having sexual relationship with her on the ground that she was a 'manglik'. The victim has alleged that the accused had sexual relations with her falsely promising that he would marry her but, when confronted with the proposal of marriage, he refused saying that she was a 'manglik'.

The case will now come up for hearing again on June 26, where the court is likely to pass an order based on the report by the astrology professor.

According to Hindu Astrology, a 'manglik' is a person born under the influence of Mars (Mangala). The person is said to have mars defect or 'Mangala Dosha'. According to superstitions, the marriage between a manglik and a non-manglik is not advisable.