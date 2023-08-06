CJI-led bench of Supreme Court to hear Go First's appeal on August 7

Go First Supreme Court

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the grounded airline Go First's appeal against the Delhi High Court division bench's order, which upheld the single judge's order allowing the airline's lessors to inspect the aircraft.

Go First's RP filed an appeal against the division bench's order on August 2.

On August 3, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, representing the RP, informed the Delhi High Court about the appeal to the Supreme Court. This happened before the final hearing of writ petitions by lessors, who were seeking directives against the DGCA for the deregistration of their aircraft.

The July 12 division bench also upheld the single's judge's order restraining the Resolution Professional (RP) of Go First from removing, replacing, or taking out any part or component of the leased aircraft without the explicit permission of the lessors. The order of the division bench, however, permitted Go First to continue maintaining the aircraft.

Additionally, the court directed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to proceed with considering the resumption plan of Go First, taking into account the rights and contentions of the lessors.

On July 5, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court granted permission to the lessors to inspect and perform maintenance work on their 30 leased aircraft and their parts twice a month. The order also prohibited Go First's resolution professionals and employees from removing, replacing, or taking out any part or component of the leased aircraft without the explicit permission of the lessors.

The aircraft lessors, including Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS Aviation, and SMBC Aviation, filed a writ with the Delhi High Court, seeking instructions to release the planes leased to Go First, which is currently facing financial distress.

On May 22, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order to admit Go First's plea for insolvency.

On May 10, the principal bench of the NCLT in Delhi accepted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process. As a result, the tribunal appointed an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), suspended the board and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.