Go First case: Resolution professional not required to take control of aircraft, says Delhi HC

Delhi HC holds in favour of lessors

The Delhi High Court (HC) has observed that the resolution professional is not required to take control of the aircraft while passing an interim order in favour of grounded airline Go First’s lessors on July 5.

The lessors had filed a writ with the HC, seeking directions to release the 30 planes leased to the financially distressed airline.

The HC made this observation while interpreting the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. An interpretation of Section 18 of IBC makes it clear that the resolution profession need not take control of assets owned by a third party, it said.

Permitting the lessors to inspect and carry out maintenance work of the aircraft, the HC noted that the 30 aircraft are assets owned by the lessors.

The lessors include Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS Aviation, and SMBC Aviation.

NCLT’s powers to deregister aircraft

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, who passed the order, has noted that issues pertaining to the deregistration of aircraft require an interpretation of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The order further notes that the lessors have approached the HC against the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to deregister their aircraft, which is an administrative action against a government body.

The court has thus observed that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) are statutory bodies and do not have the power of judicial review over administrative action, such as registration or deregistration of aircraft by DGCA.

Aircraft cannot be flown, if lease is terminated and deregistration applied for

The HC has observed that Go First does not have the right to fly the aircraft if the lease is terminated. The judgment notes that “thus, once an event of default has occurred and the Petitioners (lessors) have terminated the Lease Agreement(s) and commenced the process of de-registration of the aircraft, such aircraft cannot be flown.”

Lessors can seek deregistration without Go First's consent

The judgment notes that Go First was in default of its rental payment obligations to the lessors under the lease agreements and the provisions of the agreement contemplate that the lessor had the authority to apply for deregistration of the aircraft by filing an application with the DGCA, thus observing that the lessors indeed had the authority to seek deregistration of the aircraft without the consent of Go First.

Lessors react to HC observation

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a lessor said: "The Delhi HC's observations reflect the concerns made by Go First's lessors that their aircraft will be operated by the airline despite the termination of lease agreements. We hope the Indian aviation watchdog will take the observations of the honourable Delhi HC into account before allowing Go First to operate aircraft once again."

Another lessor said: "The Delhi HC in its interim order has asked DGCA to ensure that Go First takes permission from lessors before replacing any part in the aircraft or carry out any maintenance of the aircraft. Aircraft maintenance and replacing parts is an everyday process when operating an aircraft and the airline will be forced to work along with lessors to operate the aircraft. How many lessors still want to work with Go First is an ever-changing scenario and we will have to wait and see."

Delhi High Court’s order

On July 5, in a relief to Go First's lessors, a single judge of the HC permitted them to inspect and carry out maintenance work of their 30 aircraft and their parts in regular intervals.

The court had asked the DGCA and the airports where the planes are parked to permit the lessors to access their aircraft in the next three days. The court also restrained Go First's resolution professionals and employees from removing, replacing and taking out any part or component of the leased aircraft without the express permission of the lessors.

The order also notes that aircraft are expensive and complex machinery and require regular maintenance. The case is likely to come up for a final hearing in August.

On May 22, the NCLAT upheld the NCLT's order admitting Go First's plea for insolvency.

On May 10, the principal bench of the NCLT in Delhi accepted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process. The tribunal appointed an IRP, suspended the board, and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.