you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeff Bezos could become first trillionaire in the world: Study

The study predicts that Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, maybe the fifth person in the world to become a trillionaire

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A study titled ‘The Trillion Dollar Club’ was conducted by Comparisun and it has predicted that Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO, Amazon, could become the world’s first trillionaire. The 56-year-old is the world’s richest person right now and as per Forbes list his net worth is $142.8 billion.

According to the study projections, Bezos is set to become a trillionaire by 2026, when he will be aged 62. The Comparisun study expects his net worth to stand at $1,000 billion in the next six years.

Despite losing nearly $38 billion at the time of his divorce, Bezos continues to be the world’s richest person, with his net worth growing by 34 percent over the past five years. Based on this growth chart, the study projects he could become the first trillionaire ever.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could enter the elite club a few years too late when he is aged 51, but that would still make him the youngest trillionaire in the world if the current growth rate of their net worth is considered.

The other candidates who could join the trillion-dollar club shortly after him, are Evergrande head Xu Jiayin, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, and Reliance Industries’ (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani. Ambani could become a trillionaire by 2033 when he will be in his late 70s, the study suggests.

To arrive at the figures, Comparisun analysed the market capitalisation of 25 most valued companies that are listed with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and also studied the net worth of top the world’s 25 richest persons as per the Forbes list. The average percentage of their annual growth over the past five years was calculated and applied for future years to arrive at the research projection.

Trillion dollar club

Trillion dollar club2
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on May 15, 2020 07:40 pm

