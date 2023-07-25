Javed Akhtar summoned by Mumbai court after Kangana Ranaut's complaint on insult: Report

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Kangana Ranaut have ongoing court cases filed against each other.

Javed Akhtar has been summoned by a magistrate court in Mumbai after actor Kangana Ranaut filed a complaint against the Bollywood lyricist for intimidation and insult, India Today reported. Akhtar is scheduled to appear before the Andheri court on August 5.

As per the publication, Kangana Ranaut filed the complaint against Javed Akhtar after he filed a defamation complaint against her following an interview in 2021. In the interview, the Queen actor claimed that the lyricist had put pressure on her to apologise to actor Hrithik Roshan in 2016. At that time, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were publicly involved in a dispute over an alleged relationship and some emails sent between them. Ranaut claimed to have been communicating with Roshan over emails while Roshan alleged that someone impersonating him was e-mailing her from a bogus id.

Meanwhile, the veteran lyricist also alleged that she had dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

On Monday, based on Javed Akhtar's complaint two witnesses were present before the magistrate's court, India Today reported. They are likely to be deposed later.

In September 2021, when Kangana Ranaut appeared before the court in connection to the complaint filed against her by Javed Akhtar, she said had "lost faith" in the magistrate's court as it indirectly "threatened" her of issuing a warrant if she failed to appear before it in a bailable offense.

