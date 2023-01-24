English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account restored after two-year ban

    Ranaut sent a screen-shot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was ”glad to be back on Twitter”.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
    Twitter suspended Ranaut’s account in May 2021 for ”repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

    Twitter suspended Ranaut’s account in May 2021 for ”repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

    The Twitter account of leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been restored two years after she was banned following a tweet urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to subdue one of his political opponents.

    Ranaut sent a screen-shot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was ”glad to be back on Twitter”.

    Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a query from Reuters on the restoration of Ranaut’s account.

    Twitter suspended Ranaut’s account in May 2021 for ”repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.