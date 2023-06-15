Indian-origin teenager Grace Kumar among 3 killed in Nottingham stabbing

Grace O'Malley-Kumar (L) with her parents and younger brother

Grace O'Malley-Kumar, a teenager of Indian and Irish descent, has been identified as one of the victims of the horrific Nottingham knife attack that claimed three lives.

Grace O'Malley Kumar, 19, was returning from a night out with fellow University of Nottingham student and friend Barnaby Webber, also 19, when the as-yet unnamed attacker fatally stabbed the duo in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 31-year-old suspect, who remains in custody, then went on to stab a man in his 60s to death and also attempted to run over three people still in hospital with a van stolen from that man.

The random attack on the streets of Nottingham in central England has shocked the country. Tributes have poured in for the three victims who lost their lives to the senseless violence.

Grace O'Malley Kumar, one of the victims, was studying medicine at the University of Nottingham. A talented athlete who played hockey at underage level for England, Kumar belonged to a family of doctors – her father, London-based Dr Sanjoy Kumar, has been a General Practitioner for over 20 years.

In 2009, Dr Sanjoy Kumar was hailed a hero for saving the lives of three teenage stabbing victims. He was made a member of the order of the British empire (MBE) for his selfless work in saving three lives.

On her mother’s side, too, Grace belonged to a high-profile family of doctors. Her mother Sinead O’Malley is a London-based anaesthetist, while her grandfather was the former head of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

In a statement, the Kumar family described Grace as a “happy” teenager who was wise beyond her years. “She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university. She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends,” the statement read.

Speaking at a vigil held in honour of the victims, Dr Sanjoy Kumar said: ““Grace and her friend, they fell together. You just need to be friends with everyone and you need to love everyone.

“Everyone who is here, I really thank you for being here and taking the time. She loved all of you, she really did. You all touched her lives and ours.”