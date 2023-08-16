How Chef Suresh Pillai and team helped an employee whose family was stuck in Manipur. Viral post

The next day, Susmitha’s sister joined as a trainee chef and her mother as an assistant in the helping staff. (Representative Image)

Celebrated chef Suresh Pillai took to Instagram to share a heartwarming story about how his team helped in relocating the family members of one of the employees from Manipur. The state is under a state of conflict and the employee was quite worried for her family.

Pillai shared a picture of Susmitha with her family members and wrote, “A few weeks back, the General Manager at RCP (Restaurant Chef Pillai) Kochi noticed that Susmitha, one of our service staff looked unnaturally gloomy during service. Unnatural because within 7 months of her joining the team, she had excelled at her job and even won the ‘Best Employee’ award thrice already!”

“Charles called her aside and asked what the issue was - which is when she told us about the conflict at home. Her mother and sister were stuck at Manipur - and she couldn't go there, nor could they come here. Since the household depended solely on her income, the situation was clearly getting to her.”

After learning about Susmitha’s issue, Pillai and his team took swift action and relocated her mother and sister to Kochi and helped them with their accommodation.

“A few days later, Mrs. Ibemcha Devi and Ms. Sarfi Devi joined Susmitha at Kochi- and after settling down, we asked them to come in for an interview. They only knew Manipuri and weren't comfortable with Hindi or English - but they weren’t ready to sit idly at home and wanted to help in some way possible,” Pillai revealed.



And just the next day, Susmitha’s sister joined as a trainee chef and her mother as an assistant in the helping staff at Restaurant Chef Pillai in Kochi.

The post was shared two days ago and grabbed a lot of attention and wholesome reactions from social media users.

“This is what makes you special, sir. More than a master of taste buds, a winner of hearts,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Chef Pillai, you stand out for your exceptional compassion and progressive approach in managing your restaurants.”

“We were @ RCP Kochi on 6th August and Sushmitha was serving at our table! She is one very pleasant girl and knows her job very well! Thanks Chef for making it easy for her and her family! Good luck Sushmitha,” a third user remarked.

“Now, the family is happily living and working together. I had the opportunity to meet them yesterday and honestly, their smiles made my day! I assured them that they can stay with us for as long as they want - once an RCPian, always one! Sometimes you don't realise that you have the power to make people's lives better, and moments like this makes it clear and worthwhile,” Pillai wrote further.