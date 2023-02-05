English
    3 lakh doses of intranasal Covid vaccine sent to hospitals: Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

    Bharat Biotech dispatched three lakh doses of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to some hospitals two days ago, the company's executive chairman Krishna Ella said on Sunday.

    He was speaking on the sidelines of an event here at which a bilateral agreement was signed between the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) and the Ella Foundation for the establishment of the first-ever UW-Madison One Health Centre in Bengaluru.

    iNCOVACC, the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, was launched on January 26. The vaccine is now available on CoWIN and priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for the government of India and state governments.

    "We dispatched three lakh doses of the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to some hospitals two days ago," Ella said.