UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, roll out to begin next week

Britain on December first nation to approve the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The United Kingdom government said that it has accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) "to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for use". The rollout is expected to begin as early as next week.

AstraZeneca, in a statement, said that first doses of the vaccine are being released so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year. The company aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter as part of its deal with the UK government to supply up to 100 million doses in total, it added.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said “today is an important day for millions of people in the U.K. who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.

"We would like to thank our many colleagues at AstraZeneca, Oxford University, the UK government and the tens of thousands of clinical trial participants," he added.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is developing the vaccine in India, is also hoping for the emergency use approval of the COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' by the end of this month or January in India.

"The emergency use licensure is expected to come by December or January in the UK, and simultaneously we hope to get approval in India as well," CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

"There are no concerns at all (with vaccine safety and efficacy), we will be hearing some good news very soon. All the data has been submitted to the UK and Indian regulators. We must respect the process adopted by the regulators," Poonawalla added.