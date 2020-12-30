MARKET NEWS

December 30, 2020 / 08:17 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 20 UK returnees to India test positive for the new variant

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases so far, including 1.48 lakh deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 281st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1.48 lakh deaths. A total of 98.07 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recov
ery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.92 percent. However, there are 2.68 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.1 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.8 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.
  • December 30, 2020 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?

    Experts believe so, but they're working to confirm that.

    A coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom has caused alarm because of the possibility that it might spread more easily. But even if that turns out to be true, experts say the COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out will likely still work on the variant.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said data coming from Britain indicates the vaccines still will block the virus. But the U.S. also will do tests to be sure.

    Viruses often undergo small changes as they reproduce and move through a population. In fact, the slight modifications are how scientists track the spread of a virus from one place to another.

  • December 30, 2020 / 08:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: No new lockdown in France for now despite spike in virus cases

    France will not enforce a new lockdown for the time being to curb the spread of the coronavirus but it could soon impose an earlier curfew in eastern areas of the country, the worst-hit by infections, the health minister said on Tuesday.

    "We're ruling out the idea of a lockdown for now, whether it be nationally or locally", Olivier Veran said on France 2 public TV channel.

    "But we will propose an extension of the curfew that could start at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. in all the areas where it will be deemed necessary", Veran said.

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: 20 people positive with UK strain

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Defying Trump, McConnell delays vote on $2,000 checks, urges Senate to override defense veto

    US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before he vacates the White House.

    McConnell acted shortly after Trump assailed Republican leaders on Twitter, calling them "weak" and "tired" in an apparent effort to get the Senate to increase COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000 and to support his defense bill veto.

    After McConnell addressed a rare year-end Senate session, Trump tweeted that the Senate must approve the higher payments as soon as possible, "unless Republicans have a death wish."

    Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer later issued a statement saying McConnell had introduced a bill combining the larger checks with provisions meeting Trump's demands for a repeal of legal protections for social media companies and a probe of the November election results. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US detects first case of COVID-19 variant as Biden offers gloomy vaccine outlook

    The first known US case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday, and President-elect Joe Biden said that it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates.

    Biden's prediction of a grim winter appeared aimed at lowering public expectations that the pandemic will be over soon after he takes office on January 20, while also sending a message to Congress that his new administration wants to significantly increase spending to expedite vaccine distribution, expand testing and provide funding to states to help reopen schools.

    Biden, a Democrat, said some 2 million people have been vaccinated, well short of the 20 million that outgoing Republican President Donald Trump had promised by the end of the year. Biden defeated Trump in a November election. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Covaxin will work against new coronavirus strain: Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Bharat Biotech offers protection against mutant strains of coronavirus, Chairman and Managing Director of the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Krishna Ella said on Tuesday.

    He also said the company has approached regulatory authorities seeking approval for emergency authorisation of the vaccine, that is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology, which is now undergoing phase 3 trials. (Inputs from PTI)

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

    Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,16,063 as 66 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,040, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    Two women, aged above 60, succumbed to the disease, the minister said, adding that the fatalities were reported from Sivasagar and Dhubri districts.

    The current fatality rate in the state is at 0.48 per cent. (Inputs from PTI)

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:33 AM IST

    Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 281st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

