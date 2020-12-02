UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; rollout to begin next week
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.
The United Kingdom has become the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. Britain on December 2 said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week. The emergency authorization clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that’s expected to play a significant role in the global effort to halt the coronavirus.
“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.
“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," it added.
Pfizer said Britain’s emergency use authorization marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19. "This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
“As we anticipate further authorizations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world," Bourla added.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the programme would begin early next week. "Hospitals are already ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It is very good news,” Hancock said.
While the UK has ordered enough Pfizer vaccine for 20 million people, it’s not clear how many will arrive by year’s end. Adding to the distribution challenges, the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. Two doses three weeks apart are required for protection.
The U.K. government says frontline health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to get vaccinated, followed by older adults.
Pfizer Inc on November 18 said its COVID-19 vaccine with partner BioNTech SE was 95 percent effective in the final analysis based on clinical trials data. This 95 percent effectiveness rate brings the experimental candidate on par with the likes of shingles and measles vaccines.
The companies also reported no serious side effects, although vaccine recipients may experience temporary pain and flu-like reactions immediately after injections.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak