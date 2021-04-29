Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff to send medical supplies to India

Marc Benioff (Image: Reuters)

Marc Benioff, founder of Cloud software giant Salesforce on April 29 said that the company is loading a Boeing 787 with medical supplies and will land it in India next week.

As per the economic times report, the company has already announced that it would be donating $1 million in India.

The donated money will be used towards local partners focused on medical equipment sourcing, community isolation centres and creating vaccine awareness in the country.

In India, Salesforce has over 4000 employees.

In a press release the company said, "there is heightened demand for plasma donations throughout India, so we have built a process in Quip and using other technology tools to connect our employees — who may be donors or donees – to facilitate these conversations safely and securely,"

Employees in India are also manning a 24/7 volunteer helpline to provide Salesforce employees and families COVID related information.

Meanwhile, Global and Indian firms are flexing their industrial muscle to help the world's second biggest population battle coronavirus, coming to the rescue of a public health system buckling under the weight of surging infections and deaths.

Amazon.com, Intel and Google, as well as Indian firms Tata Sons, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel have pitched in with everything from airlifts of medical equipment and funding pledges to making medical oxygen.

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 percent.

The Health Ministry also said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)