April 29, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 985 deaths, 63,309 fresh cases as the total caseload climbs 44,73,394

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: "There have been 79,65,720 registrations on Co-WIN today, most of these in the last three hours (16:00-19:00) and mostly of 18-44 age group. We have seen a traffic of 55,000 hits per second. System functioning as expected," the CoWIN app chief said.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.60 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update. The total count
of positive cases now stands at 1,79,97,267, including 2,01,187 deaths and 1,48,17,371 recoveries. The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than the 14.77-crore mark with over 24 lakh vaccine doses being given till 8 pm on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,77,27,054 according to the provisional report.
    Coronavirus Live Updates | Stories coming out of India heart-wrenching, horrifying: US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

    Stories of the COVID-19 outbreak coming out of India are just absolutely "heart-wrenching" and "horrifying", America's Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said here. Indian-American Murthy, who has become the US Surgeon General for the second time, has lost seven of his family members, both in the United States and India.

    "We talk to our family there on a daily basis. They are really struggling. The stories coming out of India are just absolutely heart-wrenching, and they're horrifying, where it's the kind of circumstance that we hope never comes to be in our country or in our communities," Murthy told the media on Wednesday. "But what India is seeing now are more than 350,000 people a day getting infected. They're seeing the hospital systems in many cities on the brink, unable to meet the full demands, and they're running out of oxygen. They're in a very, very difficult place right now," he said.

  • April 29, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | US delivering supplies worth over $100 million to India; first flight to land today: White House

    The United States will be delivering COVID-19 relief materials worth over USD100 million to India in the coming days, the White House said as the first flight carrying urgent health supplies left for the country. The flight took off from the Travis Air Force Base on the world's largest military aircraft on Wednesday night, the US Agency for International Development said.

    The shipment includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, generously donated by the state of California, USAID said. In addition, on this first flight, USAID is sending 960,000 Rapid Diagnostic Tests to identify infections early to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19, and 100,000 N95 masks to protect India's frontline healthcare heroes, it added.

    US state governments, private companies, non-government organisations and thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilised to deliver vital oxygen-related equipment and essential supplies to Indian hospitals during the current outbreak, the White House said.

  • April 29, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Top US senators ask Pfizer, Moderna, J&J for global access to vaccines, including in India

    As India faces a catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak, five top Democratic senators wrote to Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, seeking global access to vaccines, including technology transfer.

    "COVID-19 has infected over 148 million people and killed over three million globally, with hundreds of thousands of new cases and thousands of deaths being reported daily," the five senators wrote in identical letters to the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday.

    Senators Elizabeth Warren, Edward J Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Jeffrey A Merkley, and Christopher Murphy said India is a major producer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and has exported over 66 million doses globally since January 2021.

    But in the midst of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, India is struggling to vaccinate people fast enough to quell the outbreak, they said.

    "Though Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and other companies have developed safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus poses significant risks to global vaccination efforts: as the virus proliferates, it is evolves increasing the risk of a variant developing that renders vaccinations ineffective," the senators wrote.

  • April 29, 2021 / 07:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Kerala logs over 35,000 cases in highest single day surge, 41 deaths

    Kerala recorded 35,013 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, in the highestsingle day surge so far, while over 2.66 lakh people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection as the toll climbed to 5,211 with 41 deaths, the state government said. With the addition of the new cases, the infection count has gone up to 14,95,377.

    As many as 15,505 people were cured, taking the total recoveries to 12,23,185, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. Activecases stood at 2,66,646. In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,38,190 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 25.34 percent. 

  • April 29, 2021 / 06:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi with a five-point request regarding COVID vaccination

  • April 29, 2021 / 06:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot under self-isolation after wife tests COVID19 positive.

  • April 29, 2021 / 06:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation: Due to insufficient vaccine stock, 40 private vaccination centers will be closed on April 29, while the remaining 33 private vaccination centers will also be limited for the second dose only with limited stock.

  • April 29, 2021 / 06:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Bihar issues new COVID-19 restrictions: Shops in the state to close at 4pm, night curfew from 6 pm to 6am, only 50 people allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals.

  • April 29, 2021 / 06:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. India is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest update on the pandemic

