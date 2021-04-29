Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 985 deaths, 63,309 fresh cases as the total caseload climbs 44,73,394

April 29, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Coronavirus Live Updates | Stories coming out of India heart-wrenching, horrifying: US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

Stories of the COVID-19 outbreak coming out of India are just absolutely "heart-wrenching" and "horrifying", America's Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said here. Indian-American Murthy, who has become the US Surgeon General for the second time, has lost seven of his family members, both in the United States and India.

"We talk to our family there on a daily basis. They are really struggling. The stories coming out of India are just absolutely heart-wrenching, and they're horrifying, where it's the kind of circumstance that we hope never comes to be in our country or in our communities," Murthy told the media on Wednesday. "But what India is seeing now are more than 350,000 people a day getting infected. They're seeing the hospital systems in many cities on the brink, unable to meet the full demands, and they're running out of oxygen. They're in a very, very difficult place right now," he said.