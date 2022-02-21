Panacea-govt collaboration for vaccine against future coronaviruses gets major funding boost

Panacea Biotec

An international vaccine development coalition has agreed to give $ 12.5 million to Panacea Biotech and Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) under the Union government to develop a vaccine against multiple betacoronaviruses to address future pandemics.

Betacoronaviruses have caused three major pandemics in the recent history: the SARS pandemic in 2001, MERS pandemic that led to disease outbreaks in 2012, 2015 and 2018 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), has announced the latest award under its $200-million programme, launched in March last year, to advance the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against SARS-Cov-2 variants and other betacoronaviruses.

Panacea said in a statement that the funding has been announced to develop vaccine candidates that could provide broad protection against SARS-Cov-2 variants and other betacoronaviruses.

“CEPI will provide funding of up to $12.5m to support the development of multi-epitope, nanoparticle-based vaccine candidates and advance the manufacturing process,” said the statement. “

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Through this research programme, THSTI and Panacea Biotec will design and select the lead antigen through proof-of-concept preclinical studies, and undertake initial clinical development through phase I/II studies as they seek to establish clinical proof of concept for novel vaccine candidates to provide broad protection against MERS, SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.”

Phase I/II clinical studies to assess the safety and efficacy of the vaccine candidate are likely to take about 15-18 months to complete.

Consortium partners THSTI and Panacea Biotec are using a novel technology platform with highly immunogenic antigens and the data from preclinical studies indicate that the vaccine platform induces both humoral and cellular mediated immune responses.

If the platform is proven to be successful, it could potentially be used to enable rapid development of vaccines against disease X – unknown pathogens with pandemic potential that have yet to emerge, the company claimed.

The nanoparticle based antigen has been prepared using THSTI’s—an autonomous institute under the department of biotechnology—propriety platform and contains conserved pieces of virus that are present in all coronaviruses and resist changes despite mutation.

The firm also said that the vaccine is highly scalable and affordable and millions of its doses can be produced every month, as and when required and added that there is potential for further funding until commercialisation of the vaccine.