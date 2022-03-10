India records 4,184 fresh COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 4,184 new COVID-19 cases on March 10, bringing down the tally of active coronavirus cases below 45,000 across the country. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4,29,80,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today at 8:00am.

A total of 104 COVID-19 deaths were also registered during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 5,15,459. Kerala continued to report backlog deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise registering 71 backlog deaths.

Kerala also registered 17 deaths, highest in the 24-hour period, followed by Haryana (3) and Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu which recorded 2 deaths each. Majority of the states and UTs, however, recorded no deaths during the given period, as per the health ministry data.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country now stands at 44,488—down 2,474 from the previous day and 0.12 per cent of the total confirmed cases. Active coronavirus cases in Kerala, which has the highest caseload in the country, stands at 12, 696.

The daily test positivity rate in India stood at 0.48 percent, while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate came down to 0.58 percent.

States cumulatively registered 6,554 recoveries in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,24,20,120. The recovery rate now stands at 98.70 percent.

The health ministry said that a total of 77.60 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 8,73,974 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 179.53 crore vaccine doses have also been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus, as per details shared.

The government also said that more than 180.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states so far of which 16.24 crore doses are balance and utilised doses.