Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron were admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital on December 4. [Representative image]

Delhi has reported its first case of new COVID-19 Omicron variant on December 5, news agency ANI reported.

"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to the LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people (who come from abroad) have tested positive for Covid and they have been admitted to the hospital," the report quoted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying.

This is the fifth case of Omicron in the country. The first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka, while the third and the fourth case were reported from Gujarat's Jamnagar and Maharashtra's Dombivli respectively.

Also Read: Rapid PCR test rates now cheaper at Mumbai airport

Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from "at risk" countries, were admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital on December 4. Of these, nine are confirmed coronavirus patients, while six have symptoms like sore throat, fever and history of contact with patients. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had designated the LNJP hospital for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Also Read: No need to panic, follow coronavirus-appropriate behaviour: Venkaiah Naidu

Travellers from these "at-risk" countries are following additional measures on arrival in India from Tuesday midnight. Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come. Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.