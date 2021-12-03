Karnataka govt issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines in wake of Omicron variant cases

Representative image

The Karnataka government on December 3 issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines after several cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in the state.

The Omicron variant or B.1.1.529, which was first detected in South Africa, has been dubbed a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). It has so far been detected in 23 countries including India. Two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2 and accordingly, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Karnataka government has issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines.

Imposing fresh restrictions due to the Omicron variant scare, the Karnataka government has put a limit of 500 persons on public gatherings, meetings, and conferences.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry into malls and theatres.

Government servants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There will be rigorous screening and testing of international arrivals from “at risk” countries to prevent the spread of the Variant of Concern.

Cultural activities, fests, functions in educational institutes must be postponed till January 15, 2022.

The government will conduct compulsory testing of health workers, persons aged above 65 years, and people with comorbidities.

Local and district authorities have been empowered to impose a Rs 250 fine in municipal corporation areas and a Rs 100 fine in other areas on people seen without face masks.