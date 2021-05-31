COVID-19 variant first detected in India to be called 'Delta': WHO

The 'double mutant' is considered to be responsible for India's second pandemic wave (Representative Image)

The coronavirus variant which was first detected in India will be referred to as "Delta", the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on May 31. The variant is considered to be likely responsible for the exponential surge in infections in India since mid-March.

"COVID-19 variant first found in India will be referred to as 'Delta' while earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa'," the WHO said.

Scientifically, the more infectious variant of coronavirus found first in India is referred to as B.1.617, also known as the 'double mutant'.

"The labels don’t replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research. No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting COVID-19 variants," WHO official Dr Maria Van Kerkhove added.

Also Read | No data to show double mutant variant is resistant to vaccination: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Government of India had, on May 12, marked its objection over the B.1.617 variant being referred to as "Indian variant of coronavirus" by sections of the media.

"Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as a variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an ‘Indian Variant’. These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," the government said in a statement.

Taking cognisance of India's objection, the UN health agency had clarified that it does not label any coronavirus variant after the country where it was first detected.

"WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," stated a tweet posted on the official handle of WHO South-East Asia.