June 01, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: WHO says coronavirus strain first detected in India to be called 'Delta variant'

Coronavirus News Live Updates: More than 2.02 crore beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated so far. More than 25 lakh Vaccine Doses administered till 7 pm on May 31: Health Ministry.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,52,734 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Monday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in over 46 days with 1,52,734 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,128 people
succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,29,100. The cumulative number of the COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,80,47,534. Daily recoveries in the country continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 18th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,38,022 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. India's active caseload further declines to 20,26,092 after cases decreased by 88,416 in last 24 hours.
  • June 01, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 100% vaccination has been done in Komik village with people over 45 years age group fully vaccinated, while those under 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose: SDM Gian Sagar Negi, Govt of Himachal Pradesh

  • June 01, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccination for students in Singapore to begin from June 1

  • June 01, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Labelled using Greek alphabets, World Health Organisation (WHO) announces new labels for Covid variants of concern (VOC) & interest (VOC). Covid variant first found in India will be referred to as 'Delta' while earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa'

  • June 01, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana reports 1246 fresh COVID19 cases, 3671 recoveries, and 82 deaths

    Active cases 18,580

    Case tally 7,56,635

  • June 01, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 10,137 new COVID19 cases, 17,856 recoveries, and 131 deaths; active cases at 87,048

  • June 01, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    The coronavirus variant which was first detected in India will be referred to as "Delta", the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on May 31. The variant is considered to be responsible for the exponential surge in infections in India since mid-March.

  • June 01, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.97 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

