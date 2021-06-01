COVID-19 update | Mumbai reports 831 new cases, 23 deaths; 5,868 recover

India’s western Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, is one of the country’s worst-hit states, grappling with a surge of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and made field facilities like BKC vital. (Image: AP)

Mumbai reported 831 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,07,082 and the death toll to 14,907, the city civic body said.

The financial capital of the county reported 155 more new cases, but six lesser deaths as compared to May 31, when the city had witnessed 676 infections and 29 fatalities. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, the city reported 831 new cases after 23,503 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted so far has jumped to 62,95,246, the civic body said. In the last 24 hours, 5,868 patients were discharged from hospitals, far outnumbering the new cases, the BMC said.

As per BMC's data, so far 6,72,664 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals, reflecting a recovery rate of 95 per cent. The number of active cases has dropped to 17,328, it showed. Mumbai's COVID-19 growth rate in the period between May 25 and May 31 was 0.15 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 453 days, according to the BMC.

The civic body said the city has 35 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), and 153 sealed buildings (where certain number of residents of tested positive for coronavirus).

The financial capital had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while it had witnessed the highest deaths during the second wave – at 90 – on May 1.