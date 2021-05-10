COVID-19 | No data to show double mutant variant is resistant to vaccination: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan addressing a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland (File image: Reuters)

There is no available data so far which suggests that the double mutant strain of coronavirus is resistant to vaccines, said Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO), on May 10.

Swaminathan's remarks came a day after sections of the Indian media reported her as saying that the double mutant is potentially resistant to the available vaccines.

Clarifying her view, the top WHO official told CNBC TV-18 that there is "no data" which suggests that the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus is capable of evading the immunity provided through the vaccines.

"All available vaccines reduce severity of infection," Swaminathan told the news channel, adding that even if a person contracts COVID-19 after getting vaccinated, the infection is mild in most cases.

Also Read: Variant accelerating India's COVID explosion: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On being asked whether the double mutant has driven India's second pandemic wave, Swaminathan said the interim data suggests the role of B.1.617 in the sharp spike in caseload. However, there is "not enough data" to completely establish the link.

"For now, it seems to be more contagious, causing more infections - but we do not have enough data. We look forward to that data coming out from India," she said.

The WHO scientist also refrained from predicting when the peak of second wave in India could be seen. A number states which first showed increase "will now plateau", but other states will rise, she said.

On vaccines, Swaminathan said she supports India's demand for patent waiver.

"Lifting patent related restrictions is important. It is a first step, but certainly not enough. Vaccines are complex and difficult to manufacture as compared to simple drugs," she said, adding that technology transfer is equally crucial.

"Vaccines take long time to develop. That's why in addition to waiver of patent we need technology transfer. That's the only way to scale up. It should be done in a transparent manner. The doses coming out of such agreement should be prioritised for COVAX and not private purchase," she said.

Notably, COVAX is the initiative headed by WHO and Gavi vaccine alliance to supply the anti-COVID jabs to the low-income countries.

Swaminathan further told CNBC TV-18 that countries which have vaccinated a significant section of the population should not lower their guard.

Even if 60 percent is vaccinated, around 40 percent of population is still vulnerable to infection, she explained.

On the vaccination drive of India, Swaminathan said the country should be lauded for initially vaccinating the priority groups - healthcare workers and other frontline workers.

The WHO Chief Scientist, however, added that "countries need to have a forecast on vaccine supply".

Around 150 countries around the world have begun the use of vaccines in their battle against COVID-19. While the approved vaccines have proven clinical efficacy, data emerging from the ongoing imminusation drives also show real world efficacy, Swaminathan said, adding that "over 90 percent real world efficacy" was seen in Israel - where more than half the population is vaccinated.