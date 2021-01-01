COVID-19 vaccination drive: Over 70 lakh healthcare workers registered on Co-WIN platform

File image: A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
With India on the verge of granting emergency use authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines, the government has identified priority beneficiaries and over 70.33 lakh frontline healthcare workers have been registered on the Co-WIN platform. The government is planning to inoculate them in the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive.
To vaccinate the beneficiaries, the government has also identified over 2.30 lakh vaccinators, sources told CNBC-TV18. Additionally, over 51,000 public health facilities have been shortlisted for the vaccine rollout.
Track this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
The Health Ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to identify days when the vaccination drive would be held.
Dry run in all states, UTs on January 2
A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted by all state and Union Territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify challenges, the Centre said.
The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites.
Read: WHO clears coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
While some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrains/have poor logistical support, Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their capital, the Union Health Ministry said.
"The objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in the field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guideway forward prior to actual implementation. This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels," the ministry said.
Read: Serum Institute to have 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses ready by January first week
The central government has also asked all states and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. They have been asked to ensure that the data of these beneficiaries is uploaded in Co-WIN. The data will also be available at the session site during the dry run.
The states and UTs shall prepare facilities and users to be created on the Co-WIN application, including uploading the data of Health Care Worker (HCW) beneficiaries, the ministry stated.
The Health Ministry developed the Co-WIN app for real-time monitoring of the coronavirus vaccination process.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak