Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO grants emergency validation to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus Live updates: Chad locks down capital for first time as COVID-19 cases rise
Chad has locked down its capital N’djamena for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and has declared a dusk to dawn curfew due to a rise in infections, a decree signed by President Idriss Deby showed on Friday.
The West African nation has until now reported a relatively low number of cases compared with other countries in the region, with 2,113 COVID-19 cases since March, and 104 deaths.
New daily cases fell into the single digits in early December, according to Reuters data. It has risen to double digits in recent days, mostly in the capital, including 36 on Friday, health ministry data showed.