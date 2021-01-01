MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 01, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO grants emergency validation to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases so far, including 1.48 lakh deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 283rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.02 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.48 lakh deaths. A total of 98.60 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recove
ry rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.04 percent. However, there are 2.57 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.2 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.9 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.
  • January 01, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Chad locks down capital for first time as COVID-19 cases rise

    Chad has locked down its capital N’djamena for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and has declared a dusk to dawn curfew due to a rise in infections, a decree signed by President Idriss Deby showed on Friday.

    The West African nation has until now reported a relatively low number of cases compared with other countries in the region, with 2,113 COVID-19 cases since March, and 104 deaths.

    New daily cases fell into the single digits in early December, according to Reuters data. It has risen to double digits in recent days, mostly in the capital, including 36 on Friday, health ministry data showed.

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Australia rings in 2021 with new pandemic restrictions, traffic jam

    Australia welcomed 2021 with subdued celebrations with hopes for a better year dampened by new COVID-19 outbreaks in the country’s two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria.

    Hundreds of families spent New Year’s eve stranded in a kilometre-long traffic jam, media footage showed, as they rushed to their home states to avoid border restrictions that kick in from midnight.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 01, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Pfizer backs two-dose shot schedule as UK spaces out shots

    Pfizer Inc. said the second dose of its Covid-19 vaccine should be delivered to individuals within the recommended 21-day period, calling into question a decision by the U.K. to space out the dosing regimen.

    The U.K. decision not to hold back any of its vaccine supply is aimed at quickly reaching as many high-risk people as possible. Under the government plan, second doses could be administered as many as 12 weeks later, longer than the three-week timing determined as optimal by Pfizer’s late-stage studies and the four weeks suggested for the shot developed by Moderna Inc.

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US vaccinations in 2020 fall far short of target of 20 million people

    Only about 2.8 million Americans had received a COVID-19 vaccine going into the last day of December, putting the United States far short of the government's target to vaccinate 20 million people this month.

    Shots are reaching nursing home residents at an even slower pace than others first in line even though they are most at risk of dying of the virus.

    Some 170,000 people in long-term care facilities received a shot as of Dec. 30 although 2.2 million doses have been distributed for residents, according to data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    About 14 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines have been distributed to states so far, federal officials told reporters on Wednesday, shy of its goal to ship 20 million doses this month. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2.

    Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in a statement.

    Three health centres will be set up in each district. There will be no actual vaccination, but preparations will be made as per the guidelines. There will be a waiting room, vaccination room and monitoring room ateach health centre, as required under the guidelines. (Inputs from PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 01, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Ahmedabad reports 160 COVID-19 cases, 163 recoveries; 3 die

    Ahmedabad district of Gujarat recorded 160 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, while 163 patients recovered from the infection, said the state Health Department.

    With 160 fresh cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 57,634, said a release by the department. Three COVID-19 patients from the city died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the district to 2,249, it said. (Inputs from PTI)

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | WHO grants 'emergency validation' to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

    The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution. 

    Britain launched its inoculation drive with the US-German vaccine on December 8, with the United States, Canada and EU countries following suit.

    WHO said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to receive its "emergency validation" since the novel coronavirus first broke out in China a year ago. (Inputs from AFP)

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports 72 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

    Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,211 as 72 more people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    He said two more persons succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,045. The current death rate in the state is 0.48 percent.

    The two persons who died during the day included a 38 -year-old man from Dhemaji and a 58-year-old woman from Cachar.

    The 72 new COVID-19 cases detected during the day included 28 cases from Kamrup Metropolitan district, which has so far reported the highest number of cases in the state. (Inputs from PTI)

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 283rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.