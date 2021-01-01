Explained | SII's COVID-19 vaccine: What is emergency approval, what does the data show, what next after clearance and more

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's drug regulator, which met on January 1, has recommended conditional use of Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine, sources said. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) would take the final decision on the vaccine on the basis of the SEC recommendation.

The SEC is also reviewing the emergency use applications of Bharat Biotech and Pfizer for their COVID-19 vaccines.

In an emergency situation, like a pandemic that is causing great human loss and damage to the economy, it may not be possible to have all the data related to safety and efficacy that regulators expect in normal times. The regulator will have to rely on preliminary data to assess whether a particular vaccine or drug will actually save lives and whether its benefits outweigh risks. The regulators may also take a cue from what the other regulators have done.

Unlike in the US, in India, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act doesn’t have any specific provision that allows the special use of drugs and other medical products during emergencies like pandemics. But if there is an emergency and unmet medical need, and the drug or vaccine in question has evidence of safety and efficacy, the Indian regulator has the flexibility to approve the drug, on condition that the vaccine maker will have to do post-marketing surveillance.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The approvals of HCQ, Remdesivir and Convalescent Plasma were given, based on limited clinical data, but without randomised clinical trials. Experts say things are different for vaccines as vaccine developers have to conduct double-blind randomised control trials - where the volunteers who get the vaccine (vaccine arm) are compared to those who get placebo (control arm). To ensure there isn’t any bias, both the person taking the vaccine and one who is administering it are 'blinded', which means they don't know whether it is a vaccine or a placebo.In the SII's case - the SEC and DCGI have reviewed the emergency use applications based on the data generated from the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford clinical trial from the UK and Brazil. The experts and regulator will also review the interim data for safety and immunogenicity of all participants from the SII's Phase 2/3 bridging trial in India.

The UK’s MHRA assessed the efficacy of the vaccine based on 131 events in 11,636 people merging data across two trials from the UK and Brazil.

So far, the data related to SII's Phase 2/3 bridging trial in India hasn't been published, and we don't know what is the efficacy of the vaccine with respect to India trial. The participants, who took two full doses of the vaccine, appeared to be only 62 percent successful at preventing disease, while those who got a half dose, followed by a full dose were about 90 percent immune. That latter analysis was conducted on a smaller subset of only 2,741, all from the UK. AstraZeneca claims that the primary efficacy endpoint based on a pooled analysis showed that the vaccine was 70.4 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 occurring more than 14 days after receiving two doses of the vaccine. The UK regulator said that vaccine efficacy appeared to rise to 80 percent in a smaller group of volunteers who were given the two doses roughly three months, rather than four weeks apart.

A secondary efficacy endpoint of prevention of severe disease demonstrated no cases of severe infections or hospitalisations in the vaccine group.