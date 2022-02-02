MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 stops pharma companies from claiming tax cuts on freebies to doctors

    Despite a code by the Medical Council of India that prohibits gifts from pharma companies to doctors that came into effect over a decade back, the practice has continued as there is no law barring the firms from offering the largesse to doctors

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    February 02, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

     

    The government has decided to stop pharma companies from claiming the cost of various freebies and largesse offered to doctors as a business deduction from April 1.

    The latest tax amendments are part of the the Finance Bill, 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

    The Medical Council of India had in December 2009 notified a code of ethics that prohibits doctors from accepting gifts, travel assistance or hospitality for any purpose. It said that such practices could influence the doctors to prescribe inappropriate or unnecessary medications.

    In August 2012, the Central Board of Direct Taxes declared that doctors who accept gifts from drug companies should declare the equivalent value as taxable business income while companies should reveal such expenditure on doctors in their annual accounts.

    Since there has been no law prohibiting pharma companies from offering gifts to doctors, the practice continued, albeit it has gone somewhat underground.

    The companies, say industry insiders, have been claiming deductions on these costs on doctors as legitimate business expenses while the tax officials have been denying these deductions.

    This has led to various litigations as pharma companies have appealed against non-exemption from deductions.

    The latest amendment by the government clarifies that in order to make the intention of the legislation clear and to make it free from any misinterpretation, it is proposed to insert another explanation to further clarify that the expression “expenditure incurred by an assessee  for any purpose which is an offence or which is prohibited by law”.

    “The legal position is clear that the claim of any expense incurred in providing various benefits in violation of the provisions of Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 shall be inadmissible under section 37 of Act being an expense prohibited by the law,” the explanatory memorandum to the Finance Bill said.

    S Srinivasan, Co-Convener of the All-India Drug Action Network, a body representing the rights of patients, said that the ambiguity so far has been there because the code of medical ethics while putting limits on doctor's taking gifts, does not prohibit the pharma company from giving gifts.

    “Many of us have been demanding such a law to curb unethical marketing by pharma companies and while at present there is a Voluntary Code propagated by the government that exhorts the pharma companies not to give gifts to doctors, truth is that no pharma company wants a law,” he told Moneycontrol.
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 10:57 am
