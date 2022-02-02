Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tests positive for COVID-19; admitted to hospital amid divorce from Dhanush

(Image posted on Instagram by Aishwarya R Dhanush)

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of South megastar Rajinikanth, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The filmmaker informed about her Covid-19 diagnosis on Tuesday night on Instagram. Aishwaryaa, who has been in the news for her separation from husband Dhanush, said that she contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the precautions.

Sharing a photo of herself, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions… got admitted… please mask up get vaccinated and be safe… bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me.

Last month, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R Announced their separation. The estranged couple, who had been married for 17 years, issued a joint statement confirming their separation. “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," their statement read.

While fans were heartbroken by the news, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja deemed Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation as “a family quarrel". Now, a new report claims that Rajinikanth has been badly affected by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s decision to separate. A source told Subhash K Jha, for Wion, that Rajinikanth ‘has taken his daughter’s break up very badly.’ It is also said that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The report added that Dhanush’s family is also pressurizing the couple to reconcile.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While fans were heartbroken by the news, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja deemed Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation as “a family quarrel". A recent report claimed that Rajinikanth has been badly affected by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s decision to separate. A source told Subhash K Jha, for Wion, that Rajinikanth ‘has taken his daughter’s break up very badly.’ It is also said that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The report added that Dhanush’s family is also pressuring the couple to reconcile.