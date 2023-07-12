Thief recites Hanuman Chalisa in temple, runs away with Rs 5,000

Local police arrived at the temple and checked the camera footage, seeing which they discovered that the thief had been reciting Hanuman Chalisa and offered money before stealing the money and running away. (Representational Photo).

A thief recited the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in the Rewari district of Haryana and later ran away with Rs 5,000. As per reports, the closed-circuit cameras showed footage of the thief seated in front of a Lord Hanuman idol for a few minutes.

Later in the video, the thief can be seen placing a Rs 10 note at the deity's feet and later reciting the devotional hymn. However, when he got the chance, the thief opened the donation box and took out the notes, and ran away with Rs 5,000.

The priest then closed the doors of the temple, while staying unaware that a theft had taken place. But when he returned the next morning, he found that the lock of the box was broken.

Local police arrived at the temple and checked the camera footage, seeing which they discovered that the thief had been reciting the hymn and offered money before stealing the money and running away.

A report in India Today stated that police had registered a case against the man and started a hunt to catch him.

In March 2023, Hanuman Chalisa became the first Indian video on YouTube to cross three billion views. The rendition features Gulshan Kumar and was sung by Hariharan.

The 9:41-minute video of Hanuman Chalisa is the most popular version of the devotional hymn by Tulsidas, dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

