MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Govt may allow 20% foreign investment in LIC public issue

The IPO, seeking to raise anywhere between 400 billion to 1 trillion rupees, is looking to offer a stake sale of 5-10 percent, with the government estimating a valuation between Rs 8-10 trillion.

Ira Puranik
October 06, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
LIC's Saral Pension Plan is an easy to understand pension product.

LIC's Saral Pension Plan is an easy to understand pension product.

The government is weighing a proposal to allow foreign investors to take up as much as 20 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) when it will go public.

The listing is expected to fetch anything between Rs 400 billion and Rs 1 trillion from the dilution of 5-10 percent state holding in LIC. The government is looking at a valuation of Rs 8-10 trillion for the insurance behemoth.

While India's FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) rules permit up to 74 percent overseas shareholding, it does not apply to LIC, a special entity created through an act. Conventionally, any stake purchase in a listed company that exceeds 10 percent undertaken by an individual or a firm based abroad is defined as FDI by the Reserve bank. 

Private discussions and deliberations are underway on amendments to these rules so that investors can take up a share in LIC minus any government intervention in an automatic manner. 

With the pandemic affecting the tax collection targets, the government relied heavily on the LIC public issue to meet its budget deficit targets for 2021-22. While a potential listing is expected to take place between January and March 2022, the move could open multiple avenues for foreign firms to not just participate in the LIC IPO, but also lap up a significant stake in the insurer after its listing. 

Close

Related stories

 
Ira Puranik
Tags: ##Lifeinsurance #Business #Economy #India #Life Insurance Corporation #Nifty
first published: Oct 6, 2021 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.