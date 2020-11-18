George Clooney opens up about gifting $1 million each to his 14 friends

In a recent interview, Hollywood actor George Clooney confirmed the incident where he made his friends feel like a million dollars, quite literally. Clooney gifted his 14 friends $1 million each as a token of appreciation in 2013.

“I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f–k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” the 59-year-old actor told GQ for its Men of the Year issue.

Clooney's close friend and Casamigos business partner, Rande Gerber, was the first one to make headlines as he shared the news during his appearance on MSNBC.

“There’s a group of guys we call ‘The Guys,’” Gerber revealed. “George had called me and ‘The Guys’ and said, ’Hey, mark September 27, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.”

Clooney said he wanted to do it because at that point in time he didn't have a wife or kids and had no plans to have a family.

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another,” he explained. “I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years… And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this.”

"We're all good friends," Clooney continued. "And I thought, you know, without them I don't have any of this. And we're all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will. So why the f--- am I waiting to get hit by a bus?"

Gerber had revealed that when the group opened their suitcases they were stunned. All of them received $1 million broken down into $20 bills. Clooney also assured that he’d paid taxes on all the gifts, and Gerber admitted his friends were simply “in shock.”

Clooney confirmed the suitcase bit as well and highlighted the "fun" importance of the day he chose to give away the $14 million.

Exactly one year later on September 27, 2014, Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he has twins Alexander and Ella.

Gerber said, “That’s good karma right there.”