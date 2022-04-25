India is now home to 7 of the 100 richest people in the world

Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani -- two of India's richest men.

As Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani overtook legendary investor Warren Buffett to become the fifth richest person globally, here's a look at the 7 Indians who made it to the list of the 100 richest people in the world.

Industrialist Gautam Adani has added $43 billion to his wealth in 2022, a stellar spike of 56.2% in his portfolio, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gautam Adani is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group - which runs a slew of businesses from airports to ports, and power generation to distribution. It has six publicly traded companies in India, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power. His net worth is $122.2 billion, according to Forbes real-time billionaires list.

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $74 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. He ranks 9 in Forbes real-time billionaires list. Ambani is pivoting Reliance into green energy. The company will be investing $80 billion over the next 10-15 years on renewable energy and building a new complex next to its refinery. Ambani's net worth is $101.8 billion.

With a net worth of $26.6 billion, Shiv Nadar ranks 47 in the list of global billionaires. IT pioneer Nadar cofounded HCL in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors. Today, his $11.2 billion (revenue) HCL Technologies is among India's largest software services providers.

Son of a horse breeder, Cyrus Poonawalla founded Serum Institute of India in 1966 and built it into the world's largest vaccine maker in terms of doses, Forbes stated. Serum Institute has multiple Covid-19 vaccine partnerships and produces Covishield. Poonawalla's assets include a majority stake in listed financial services firm Poonawalla Fincorp. His net worth is $24.2 billion.

Veteran Mumbai investor Radhakishan Damani became India's retail king after the March 2017 IPO of his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts. Damani got into retailing in 2002 with one store in suburban Mumbai. Today his company has 271 DMart stores across India. His net worth is $19.1 billion.

Jindal Group, whose interests include steel, power, cement and infrastructure, is chaired by Savitri Jindal, widow of founder Om Prakash Jindal. Upon OP Jindal's death in 2005, the group's companies were divided among his four sons, who now run them independently. Their net worth is $18.8 billion.

Lakshmi Mittal serves as chairman of $76.6 billion (revenue) ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. He started Mittal Steel and merged the company with France's Arcelor in 2006.In January 2021, Mittal ceded the CEO's position to his son, Aditya Mittal, but remains executive chairman of ArcelorMittal. He is worth $17.2 billion.





