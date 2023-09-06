Free bleeding: the new Gen Z trend of giving sanitary products a miss during periods

'Free bleeding' has become a hot topic on the social media platform TikTok. (Representational)

A growing movement among Gen Z women is embracing the concept of "free bleeding" in a bold departure from traditional menstrual hygiene practice. This avant-garde trend involves forgoing sanitary products to absorb menstrual blood, allowing the natural flow of periods without any hindrance.

While this may initially sound unconventional, it has become a hot topic on the social media platform TikTok, where young women candidly share their experiences.

The trend's poster child, Charlee, boldly declared her adoption of free bleeding. She acknowledged that it might seem "insane" to some, but she insisted it was both "healthy" and cost-effective, New York Post reported. Charlee's enthusiasm was met with mixed reactions, with skeptics wondering about the potential consequences, such as staining clothes.

Annette, another proponent of free bleeding, described her dedication to honouring her body during her period. She chooses to stay at home during menstruation and uses a towel to manage the process. For those rare outings, she relies on period underwear. Annette passionately believes that free bleeding offers a unique, almost "orgasmic" experience.

Some online testimonials claim that free bleeding has not only changed their approach to menstruation but also altered their menstrual cycles. Hannah, a TikTok creator, went viral when she asserted that her period became significantly lighter after adopting this practice. Other women echoed her sentiments, with some reporting a reduction from heavy five-day periods to just two days of bleeding.

Dr. Amy Carmichael, while intrigued by these claims, emphasized the need for more scientific research to substantiate them, New York Post reported. She explained that while tampons are known to potentially cause menstrual cramps, there is currently no scientific evidence supporting the idea that free bleeding leads to lighter periods.

However, she stressed that individual choices regarding menstrual hygiene should be respected.

Dr. Carmichael also hailed the free bleeding trend for its role in destigmatizing periods. By encouraging open discussions about menstrual flow, it contributes to a culture of self-care during menstruation, which is essential given the hormonal changes that can heighten sensitivities during this time.