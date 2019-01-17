App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart's Republic Day sale to take place between January 20-22

Flipkart Plus users will also receive early access to the sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

It is the Republic Day month and e-tailers are ready again with their versions of online sales. After Amazon announced their Great Indian Sale between 20th and 23rd January, Flipkart has also shared the dates of its Republic Day sale that will commence on the 20th of January and conclude on the 22nd January.

Apart from a no-cost EMI payment option, discount through exchange offers and vouchers, Flipkart is also offering an additional 10% Instant Discount for SBI credit card users. Flipkart Plus users will also receive early access to the sale.

For people looking for smartphones, the e-commerce giant is offering upto 70% buyback value and mobile protection starting at only Rs 70.

With Flipkart promising smartphones from all the major manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Google, Honor and others on sale, choosing the best one for your budget is not going to be easy.

related news

Here some of the good deals at the moment for budget, mid-range and premium smartphones:

• Best Budget Deal – Oppo F9 @ Rs. 12,990/-
• Best Mid-range Deal – Poco F1 @ Rs. 18,999/-
• Best Flagship Deal – Pixel 2 XL @ Rs. 38,499/-

• Honourable Mention – Asus Zenfone 5Z @ Rs. 28,999/-

The mega sale also marks an excellent time for homeowners to swap out all their old electronics appliances. Highly-anticipated and one of the most affordable 4K TVs on the market the Mi LED 4X Smart TV, is available at only Rs 39,999/- for the 55-inch model.

Other appliances like air conditioners, washing machines, water purifiers, and other household appliances will also be available at attractive rates.

 
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Amazon #Amazon vs Flipkart #Business #Flipkart #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.