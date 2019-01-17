Flipkart's Republic Day sale to take place between January 20-22

It is the Republic Day month and e-tailers are ready again with their versions of online sales. After Amazon announced their Great Indian Sale between 20th and 23rd January, Flipkart has also shared the dates of its Republic Day sale that will commence on the 20th of January and conclude on the 22nd January.

Apart from a no-cost EMI payment option, discount through exchange offers and vouchers, Flipkart is also offering an additional 10% Instant Discount for SBI credit card users. Flipkart Plus users will also receive early access to the sale.

For people looking for smartphones, the e-commerce giant is offering upto 70% buyback value and mobile protection starting at only Rs 70.

With Flipkart promising smartphones from all the major manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Google, Honor and others on sale, choosing the best one for your budget is not going to be easy.

Here some of the good deals at the moment for budget, mid-range and premium smartphones:

• Best Budget Deal – Oppo F9 @ Rs. 12,990/-• Best Mid-range Deal – Poco F1 @ Rs. 18,999/-• Best Flagship Deal – Pixel 2 XL @ Rs. 38,499/-

• Honourable Mention – Asus Zenfone 5Z @ Rs. 28,999/-

The mega sale also marks an excellent time for homeowners to swap out all their old electronics appliances. Highly-anticipated and one of the most affordable 4K TVs on the market the Mi LED 4X Smart TV, is available at only Rs 39,999/- for the 55-inch model.

Other appliances like air conditioners, washing machines, water purifiers, and other household appliances will also be available at attractive rates.