Mumbai restaurant review: Asian food restaurant Foo opens its newest outlet in Andheri

Wasabi Truffle Edamame Dumplings at Foo Andheri.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Foo has wowed critics and guests with its approach to Asian food, design and drinks. Its newest outlet in Andheri takes things up a notch. Here are four reasons to head to Foo:

1. It’s huge

Spacious is often beautiful, and the newest Foo is the biggest from the Tham Brothers.

At 7,000 sq. ft, the space is expansive but with cosy nooks and dim lighting that give Foo an intimate feel. The main dining room is striking in jewel-tone velvet banquettes. The stark exposed ceiling is softened by paper lanterns.

The glowing bar with a bartender rattling and shaking drinks is no less than entertaining. And the service is on point and yet unobtrusive.

Cosy up with the gang in the restaurant’s comfortable booths or the smaller circular tables meant for couples.

Also read: Hottest new restaurants in Mumbai to visit right now

2. Outdoor Zen garden

There is something rather magical about dining under the stars surrounded by lush plants. Not to mention romantic!

Foo in Andheri has a glowingly lit alfresco section with dreamy cabanas and a Zen garden that manages to be dark, sultry and sexy for date nights.

The vibe is informal, sociable and great fun.

Also read: From seafood chaat to babka, this Mumbai restaurant's weekend brunch has more than a tadka of nostalgia

3. New tapas selection

Pretty-as-a-picture seafood dumplings, soft shell crab rolls, crispy lotus roots, sea salt encrusted edamame, pillowy baos stuffed with meats and all the other usual suspects feature in the menu.

Among the new crop of sushi, the Aburi veg maki with avocado, spicy miso and shredded cheese is at once complex yet fresh and light. Also worth ordering are the miso broccoli and the seven spice spare ribs.

However, the standout dish has to be the umami black cod. The red snapper comes with a crisp skin drenched in a caramalised black sauce.

Aburi veg maki with avocado, spicy miso and shredded cheese.

Also read: Blah! in BKC Mumbai is a place for all-day brunch and uninterrupted mimosas

4. Well-crafted cocktails

From refreshing cocktails spiked with house-made bitters and edible oils to rare whiskies and gin, the drinks list at Foo is a refined exercise in alchemy.

Call me old-fashioned, but I’d like to recommend the classic Whisky Sour dedicated to the noble amber spirit. Foo does an impeccable one and serves it as it should be - with a delicious slick of foam and a sharp hint of lime.

For something a little more unusual, try the almost suspiciously pink - but tasty - Kokum Club, a gin-based cocktail with coconut liqueur and kokum syrup.

And for something really punchy, go for the Wasabi Margarita. The wasabi notwithstanding, this is a delicate, deliciously balanced cocktail that allows each of the flavours (tequila, triple sec, orange marmalade) to shine through.

If you’re looking for another tequila cocktail to follow up with, try the Ichiban with yuzu jam and saffron.

For the big spenders, there’s also a tantalising hoard of whiskies, from Yamazaki to Aultmore, Craigellachie and Aberlour.

Outdoor area at Foo, Andheri.

Also read: 10 Instagram worthy restaurants in Mumbai and Delhi to visit now

5. Unlimited Sunday Brunch

Foo sees brunch the way those well-heeled Brits imagined: elegant, indulgent and anything but rushed. The feast includes unlimited servings of sushi, small plates, mains and desserts.

Fabulously boozy options come in the form of traditional mimosas, sake bombs, fruity sangrias, beers on tap and phenomenal margaritas. But the real treat is the floating G&T trolleys. The trolley is wheeled around the restaurant by the expert bartenders, who create your gin and tonic tableside, leaving you free to select your own tonic and garnishes. There are over 20 varieties of gin - from known favourites to the rarer, more unexplored gin types.

Address: Foo Andheri, Morya Landmark 1, G-5, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, W. Mumbai. Tel: 9321346591.