MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Mumbai restaurant review: Asian food restaurant Foo opens its newest outlet in Andheri

Top tip: Visit for dinner and park up under the cherry blossom tree for what might just be the most romantic experience you’ll have in 2021.

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
November 06, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Wasabi Truffle Edamame Dumplings at Foo Andheri.

Wasabi Truffle Edamame Dumplings at Foo Andheri.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Foo has wowed critics and guests with its approach to Asian food, design and drinks. Its newest outlet in Andheri takes things up a notch. Here are four reasons to head to Foo:  

1. It’s huge

Spacious is often beautiful, and the newest Foo is the biggest from the Tham Brothers.

At 7,000 sq. ft, the space is expansive but with cosy nooks and dim lighting that give Foo an intimate feel. The main dining room is striking in jewel-tone velvet banquettes. The stark exposed ceiling is softened by paper lanterns.

The glowing bar with a bartender rattling and shaking drinks is no less than entertaining. And the service is on point and yet unobtrusive.

Close

Related stories

Cosy up with the gang in the restaurant’s comfortable booths or the smaller circular tables meant for couples.

Also read: Hottest new restaurants in Mumbai to visit right now

2. Outdoor Zen garden

There is something rather magical about dining under the stars surrounded by lush plants. Not to mention romantic!

Foo in Andheri has a glowingly lit alfresco section with dreamy cabanas and a Zen garden that manages to be dark, sultry and sexy for date nights.

The vibe is informal, sociable and great fun.

Also read: From seafood chaat to babka, this Mumbai restaurant's weekend brunch has more than a tadka of nostalgia

3. New tapas selection

Pretty-as-a-picture seafood dumplings, soft shell crab rolls, crispy lotus roots, sea salt encrusted edamame, pillowy baos stuffed with meats and all the other usual suspects feature in the menu.

Among the new crop of sushi, the Aburi veg maki with avocado, spicy miso and shredded cheese is at once complex yet fresh and light. Also worth ordering are the miso broccoli and the seven spice spare ribs.

However, the standout dish has to be the umami black cod. The red snapper comes with a crisp skin drenched in a caramalised black sauce.

Aburi veg maki with avocado, spicy miso and shredded cheese. Aburi veg maki with avocado, spicy miso and shredded cheese.

Also read: Blah! in BKC Mumbai is a place for all-day brunch and uninterrupted mimosas

4. Well-crafted cocktails

From refreshing cocktails spiked with house-made bitters and edible oils to rare whiskies and gin, the drinks list at Foo is a refined exercise in alchemy.

Call me old-fashioned, but I’d like to recommend the classic Whisky Sour dedicated to the noble amber spirit. Foo does an impeccable one and serves it as it should be - with a delicious slick of foam and a sharp hint of lime.

For something a little more unusual, try the almost suspiciously pink - but tasty - Kokum Club, a gin-based cocktail with coconut liqueur and kokum syrup.

And for something really punchy, go for the Wasabi Margarita. The wasabi notwithstanding, this is a delicate, deliciously balanced cocktail that allows each of the flavours (tequila, triple sec, orange marmalade) to shine through.

If you’re looking for another tequila cocktail to follow up with, try the Ichiban with yuzu jam and saffron.

For the big spenders, there’s also a tantalising hoard of whiskies, from Yamazaki to Aultmore, Craigellachie and Aberlour. 

Outdoor area at Foo, Andheri. Outdoor area at Foo, Andheri.

Also read: 10 Instagram worthy restaurants in Mumbai and Delhi to visit now

5. Unlimited Sunday Brunch

Foo sees brunch the way those well-heeled Brits imagined: elegant, indulgent and anything but rushed. The feast includes unlimited servings of sushi, small plates, mains and desserts.

Fabulously boozy options come in the form of traditional mimosas, sake bombs, fruity sangrias, beers on tap and phenomenal margaritas. But the real treat is the floating G&T trolleys. The trolley is wheeled around the restaurant by the expert bartenders, who create your gin and tonic tableside, leaving you free to select your own tonic and garnishes. There are over 20 varieties of gin - from known favourites to the rarer, more unexplored gin types.

Address: Foo Andheri, Morya Landmark 1, G-5, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, W. Mumbai. Tel: 9321346591.

Charcoal Har Gow Charcoal Har Gow
Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist, who writes on food, art, design, travel and lifestyle.
Tags: #Asian Food #Foo Andheri #Foo restaurant #New Mumbai restaurant #Restaurant review #Tham Brothers #Zen Garden
first published: Nov 6, 2021 02:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.