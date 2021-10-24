10 Instagram worthy restaurants in Mumbai and Delhi to visit now

The Petite Pie Shop is a Parisienne café in the National Capital Region.

Gone are the days of making Dalgona coffee and showing off the khichdi recipe you experimented with at home, on your social media. Your Instagram feed now is in need of appealing restaurants with cool, quirky elements and delish-looking dishes. Visit these eateries that opened their doors this year to get your fill of the same.

1. OPAKipos, Mumbai

If you are missing your Grecian holiday, then this 180-seater in Worli is sure to transport you. With its Santorini vibes, whitewashed walls and pink bougainvillea, this two-floor eatery is inspired by all things Greek.

Their salads, mains, desserts and cocktails, too, stay true to Greek cuisine. And if you like a bit of fun on the side, there’s Zorba dancing and traditional plate smashing as well!

OPA Mumbai also offers Zorba dancing and traditional plate-smashing.

Where: Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli.

2. Blah, Mumbai

With a name like that, you’re really not sure up until the last minute what you’re setting yourself up for. However, what awaits you inside are sunny interiors (great for photography) with wicker-inspired furniture and playful swings. This all-day eatery has private dining pockets and even a mini herb farm hanging from the ceiling. The Sunday special includes mimosas, waffles, pancakes and brunch classics.

The ceiling to floor glass windows ensure ample sunlight streams in throughout the day.

Where: Capital Building, Bandra Kurla Complex

3. Pink Wasabi, Mumbai

At this luxury boutique café and bar, the interiors are bursting with cheerful cherry blossoms, candy-floss pink furnishings with turquoise and gold touches and a London-style phone booth which is an instant hit with the Igers. Strike a pose by the ‘Hello Gorgeous’ or ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ signs and dig into the Asian menu which comprises Pink Wasabi Noodles, Tempura Fried Prawns Sushi and Jasmine Raspberry Mousse among other delicacies.

The brushed gold and turquoise blue accents here were added keeping Igers in mind.

Where: JVPD Scheme

4. Harajuku, Tokyo Café, Delhi

Take a walk down the streets of Tokyo at this cute café in the heart of Delhi. The ambience celebrates Japan’s pop-culture with its neon-lights, wall art, cloud-shaped lights and live baking station. Feel free to pick up the Manga comics to read and take a selfie sitting by the Japanese street murals. The café scores well on the food too, with their delicious Chicken Karaage, Taboyaki, Sushi, Taiyaki and Jiggly cheesecakes. On your way back, stop by their cute bakery to pick up some of the softest breads in town.

Where: Select City Walk, Saket

5. Plush Café, Mumbai

Tucked away in one of the lanes of Bandra is this floral-themed café which boasts of flowers imported all the way from Thailand. Posh but minimal in its approach, Plush Café is all things cute and cosy. With round glass ceiling lamps, mint green and white décor and pretty pink blooms all around, the café exudes warm vibes. For those who like their breakfasts on the lavish side, Plush offers a range of dishes to choose from. Brunching and drunching was never so much fun.

Where: 16th Road, Bandra, Near Mini Punjab, Mumbai

6. Silly, Mumbai

The hustle and bustle of the city is left far behind as soon as you step inside the sun-kissed outdoor garden section of the community bar and café. Nestled around a 60-year-old mango tree, it is the laid-back, casual vibe that instantly makes you want to kick off your shoes, settle under the lush green canopy and indulge in signature dishes such as Kerala Pepper Fry, Cuban Sriracha Tofu sandwiches and some really cool coffees. Silly also offers a quirky co-working mezzanine and a secret book cabinet that leads to the washrooms!

Where: 5th Road, Khar West, Mumbai

7. Petite Pie Shop, Gurgaon

For those who envied Emily and her adventures in Emily in Paris, this elegant and warm pie shop done up with harlequin floors and marzipan pistachio green walls will give you all the right Parisienne vibes. Chef Vanshika Bhatia whips up delicious croissant sandwiches, French breads and pies that look so elegant that you cannot help but snap away first. Whether you are here on a date or enjoying a gossip session with your gal pals, this gram-worthy bistro is the place to be for easy-going, intimate conversations.

Warm Apple Pie at the Petite Pie Shop.

Where: Shop 23, Worldmark, Gurgaon

8. Klap, New Delhi

Urban bistro by day, gastro bar by night, Klap has two spacious floors and an equally lovely terrace with a view of a heritage peepal tree. A contemporary-aesthetic staircase leads up to the floor above and quirky ceramic wall installations make you pause on your way to admire and take a selfie, perhaps. The generous dose of sunlight streaming through the windows brightens up the textured hall plastered walls and faux leather upholstery in pop colours. What’s more, Chef Gurmeher Sethi promises to take you on a gastronomic extravaganza with his food that packs in a punch of flavours.

Ibin Batuta cocktail at Klap.

Where: 2 & 3, Khan Market, New Delhi

9. Joshi House, Mumbai

From a monochromatic dining area to a gypsy courtyard, silver room to a black and white bar lounge, architect Ashiesh Shah approaches minimal aesthetics with more focus on colours. Divided into theme-based private rooms, the restaurant exudes a Rajasthani haveli look, replete with hand-carved columns, hand-cut mirrored ceilings and detailed railings. The menu is impressive too – right from the Rajasthani Laal Maas Shanks to Portobello Mushroom Sliders and featuring a long wine cocktails list.

Where: Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill

10. Sette Mara, Mumbai

The first thing that catches your eye is the magnificent navigational constellation compass suspended above the dining area. You take your eyes off it only to admire the deep marine blues you are surrounded by at this Middle-Eastern lounge. The intricate mural behind the long bar and the burnished rusts, burgundies and cinnamon tones of the lounge and bar make you think about far-off exotic locales. Cold and Hot Mezzes, large plates with dishes such as Braised Chicken Maqlouba and Israeli Cous Cous Risotto, and house-made ice-creams on the menu are the cherry on top.

Luxury Boulevardier cocktail at Sette Mara.

Level 9M, St Regis, Lower Parel