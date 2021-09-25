Blah! in BKC Mumbai is a place for all-day brunch and uninterrupted mimosas

With sculptural light fixtures, playful swings and a ceiling dotted with herb planters, Blah! is a fun place to see and be seen in. The ceiling to floor glass windows ensure ample sunlight streams in throughout the day.

‘Blah’ may seem like a flippant name for a restaurant, but the food and atmosphere at this newest brunch spot is anything but blah. Serial restaurateurs Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri and Nikita Harisinghani’s latest venture Blah! is designed as a place for ‘endless chatter’ and uninterrupted mimosas. Going by the vibe and the noise levels on day two of the launch, the title seems to sit pretty snugly.

Done up in all white with sculptural light fixtures, playful swings and a ceiling dotted with herb planters, Blah! is a fun place to see and be seen in. A tall flamingo looks approvingly at guests while the millennial types jostle to get clicked next to it. Lunches at Blah! are bathed in ample sunshine thanks to the floor to ceiling glass windows but it’s in the evenings that this place really comes roaring to life. I’m struggling to think of a better spot to drown a few drinks in BKC. Tables heave with people hurling down sangrias while demolishing tall avocado toasts amidst giddy conversations and the throb of latest chartbusters. It’s all very glamourous!

Zen Avocado Toast at Blah!

Brunch classics such as pancakes, waffles and perfectly cooked eggs dominate the menu. Chef Rahul Desai who helms the kitchen adds a pretty spin to the classic egg benedict. It’s a skyscraper of a dish with a helipad of spongy muffin topped with beautifully carved avocado and an egg with hollandaise flecked miso. There’s crispy bacon, too, which adds a umami sharpness to the ensemble. The whole thing looks straight out of a Paul Hollywood City Bake show.

Of course, the bruschetta is always a good idea. I mean what's not to love about a giant plate of carbs covered in cheese, tomatoes, artichoke and just a hint of basil pesto. It's a dish that doesn't take itself too seriously, but just seriously enough to be the best version out there.

The sleeper hit on the menu is a pearl barley salad which reads like a conspiracy between a spa chef and a dietitian. Tossed with pomegranate, green apples, almonds and honey mustard, it's a playground of textures that's just really fun to eat.

The crowd-pleasing menu also holds sandwiches, burgers, dimsums, pizzas, pasta and limited Indian dishes.

I settled for a chicken roulade smothered with cheese and accompanied by garlic mash. Simple and satisfying. There is also a perfectly charred lemon coriander chicken with a generous side of grilled vegetables and mash.

Not everything at Blah! is a triumph. Chef Desai’s affinity to cheese spills over to dishes almost bathed in dairy. From crepes stuffed with cheese to nachos piled with cheese sauce and broccoli submerged in a pool of cheese. There’s clearly a lot of cheese to tackle before you get to the food.

The cocktails by Mohan Barkola (ex Tori) are elegant and balanced as a ballet dancer. Expect to be wowed with the presentation. Miss Bubbly a gin based cocktail lands with a pickled baby carrot and a salt and chili rim. It’s delicious but my liver kept me from another round.

Brownie Pancake at Blah!

Dessert options are restricted to three but who needs more when you have a double chocolate terrine on the menu. It’s a marvelous rendition of the classic chocolate marquise with rich white chocolate mousse, choco chips and dark chocolate mousse.

Sometimes friends ask me where the “it” place presently is. I’m not a very “it” person, to tell you the truth, but I think Blah! might just be the one. Get in, and yes, take a million photos under the flamingo before you check out.





Rs 2,000

Address: Ground Floor, G-4, The Capital, G Block BKC, Mumbai.

Tel: 7710805999/7718042777