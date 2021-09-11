MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

If Covid Vanished | Bukhara, Bangkok, and learning languages

Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice-President, India and South Asia, UiPath, shares his wishlist for life after Covid.

Akshay Sawai
September 11, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

If covid vanishedIf Covid packs off, you will pack your bags for?

Bangkok. It offers a chilled out atmosphere – with delicious food, shopping and beautiful monuments.

Can’t agree more. A restaurant you’d go to first… 

Bukhara, Maurya Sheraton. I love their food, especially dal makhani (Dal Bukhara).

Close

Butter makes everything better. A public event you would like to attend…

I would like to hear Bill Clinton speak live. He is among the most articulate speakers I have come across.

Can’t say the same about the last POTUS. What new skill would you like to learn?

Learn Spanish and French.

Vamos! A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world. 

'Rote Hue Aate Hai Sab' from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. I'm a Kishore Kumar fan. 

Imagine we are yodelling out this question. What would your approach to money be for life post Covid?

My approach to money will not change even after Covid.  Money is not the end. Money is only a means to the end.

Such as Bangkok and Bukhara, right? What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

A gadget that develops instantaneous vaccinations for any pandemic.
