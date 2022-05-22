If Covid Vanished | Organic India's Subrata Dutta would like to attend the ABBA Reunion Concert

Subrata Dutta, Group MD, Organic India.

Note to readers: If Covid Vanished is a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, when the world becomes Corona-mukt.

An iconic Swedish band, an Indian Nobel laureate known for his service to the community, and a trip to Hong Kong. These are some of the things on the mind of Subrata Dutta, Group MD, Organic India, for life post-Covid.

Excerpts from a conversation:

Which destination would you like to travel to first and why?

I’m quite sure I will visit Hong Kong when the Covid situation settles down. The city has always been close to my heart. I have worked with some terrific people over there and want to catch up with them in person in a traditional Cantonese setup.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and why?

I respect Kailash Satyarthi’s work towards our society. I would like to invite him home and discuss ways to bring about the betterment of women.

What public performance/occasion would you like to attend?

The ABBA Reunion Concert. As a fan, I have always wanted them to come back together because they create magic with their craft.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

Being a mountain lover, I would like to go trekking with my friends. I used to do it in pre-pandemic times. A good trek with good company can be therapeutic.

What new skill would you like to learn?

Swimming is a skill that I have wanted to learn for the longest time. However, I haven’t managed it so far. I am determined to do it in the near future.

What would your approach to money be for life post Covid?

Save, invest in assets and not be reluctant to help people who need funds.

What would your approach to health be for life post Covid?

Taking care of myself and the people around me. Staying cautious but not stopping from living life to the fullest.

What new invention/gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future health crises?

A device that would help us carry out a full health check-up within our homes. There are times when an ailment lurks within a person but that person is not aware of it. With such devices, people would get a warning if they are at risk. Also, I would like to see a vaccine that protects masses from future pandemics.

Your motto for life after the pandemic?

Be conscious. Be healthy.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes