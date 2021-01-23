Self-care, the new sunrise industry

As we wait for season two of Lupin with bated breath, our obsession with manually going about setting things right is clear. Critics attribute the success of this Netflix series to many things: slick production, great acting, the dialogues and plot. It is modern without posturing, and the hero’s many daring heists are unbelievable in a good way. We want the underdog, Assane Diop, to win; we want the bad guys to fall by the wayside. When the hero takes matters into his own hands, we sigh happily. That’s how it has to be from now on, we are to be our own Superman.

In those faraway long ago pre-COVID days, remember what our fairy tales were like, what our lullabies were like? Celestial beings zoomed in from the sky to save us. We are a changed lot nowadays, thirsting for tales of self-saviors. The system is iffy, governments are a lottery across the globe, romantic love is by the way and a pandemic is raging all around -- where's our cape? At last, our moral compass is glowing dimly through our shirts.

There is only one self-care package and that is us ourselves. We bleed, we put the band-aid on. We are the ones who set things right in our own life – this is the newest mantra, the latest spiritual understanding.

If the heroine who shockingly miscarries in the Pieces of a Woman film did not pick up the pieces herself eventually, who would? Her romantic interest fades off the screen, despite being the star Shia LaBeouf, and rage becomes her biggest healer. The heroism of giving up any petty vendetta against the erring midwife is both human and uplifting in the end.

In this new modern maze of joblessness and sudden deaths, of what-ifs and what-nexts, we are all groping our way back into a new inner system. The external world has failed us to a certain extent – whose heart did not sink while hearing about the fire in Pune’s Serum Institute? It just felt like another nail in a universal coffin – and atmospheric catastrophes do seem to be on a spree. One after the other, a sense of invisible terrorism pervades the air.

This helplessness can only be banished with serious psychological warfare from within. As soldiers stationed in the battlefields of our own mental territory, we have to guard our interests, starting with our emotional wellbeing. We are the CEOs of our own souls. If we don’t care about ourselves, who will? And if you think about it, that is our only job, to keep ourselves going no matter what, to take it on the chin and move on.

Self-care keeps us on our toes, it is the new sunrise industry we must all buy shares in. Because righting our world, one wall at a time, is our own responsibility. Before we are sons or spouses, dads or daughters, patriots or prisoners, we are just us. So and so in the middle of earth. Come, let’s find our bearings.