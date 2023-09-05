Errol Musk fears his son Elon Musk 'might be assassinated'. Here's why

On being asked if Errol Musk feared the 'shadow government' could assassinate Elon Musk, he replied: 'Yes.'

Errol Musk, the father of the richest person on Earth, Elon Musk, has said that he's afraid his son "might be assassinated". The 77-year-old's remarks followed a report that stated that the tech billionaire was treated like an "unelected official" and raised concerns about his attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. The report also explored Musk's influence on government decisions about the war in Ukraine.

Criticising the report published by The New Yorker, the elder Musk called it a "hit job". "A shadow government-sponsored opening salvo on Elon," he told The Sun. On being asked if he feared the "shadow government" could assassinate his son, he replied: "Yes."

Errol Musk also called The New Yorker article "the artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack."

Last year, Elon Musk himself joked that he could "die under mysterious circumstances" following an argument with Russia's space chief over his company SpaceX giving Starlink terminals to Ukrainian soldiers.

Moreover, an X employee had previously told the BBC that two bodyguards had followed Musk around the headquarters and even to the bathroom. Business Insider reported that a lawsuit was filed in May in which Musk requested a bathroom to be built next to his office in X so he wouldn't have to wake up his security in the middle of the night.

The New Yorker report followed a comment made by US President Joe Biden in July suggesting that Musk could be investigated for buying Twitter with the help of a Saudi Arabian conglomerate.

“Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden had said. “Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting they’re worth being looked at and that’s all I’ll say."

