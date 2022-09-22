English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    When dad Errol Musk ran out of money, Elon Musk agreed to help him. But on 1 condition

    Elon Musk was responding to a Twitter thread on how billionaires are rarely self-made.

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 22, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST
    Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk is a wealthy engineer and property developer in South Africa.

    Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk is a wealthy engineer and property developer in South Africa.


    Elon Musk has revealed that his father Errol Musk had run out of money in the 90s and the Tesla CEO and his brother had agreed to help senior Musk out financially on one condition -- that he doesn't do "bad things".

    "Unfortunately, he did do bad things," Elon Musk revealed in a tweet without specifying what the "things" were.

    "Errol ran out of money in the 90s. My brother and I financially supported him and his extended family in South Africa since then on condition that he not do bad things," he tweeted.

    Musk was responding to a Twitter thread on how billionaires are rarely self-made. In a video posted by Berkeley professor Robert Reich, he claimed that it's the children of rich families who end up being "richer" and that for most "self-made" billionaires, it's rarely a rags-to-riches story.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the video Reich stated, "Elon Musk came from a wealthy family that owned an emerald mine in apartheid South Africa."

    He added, "If your safety net to joining the billionaire club is remaining upper class -- it's not pulling yourself up by your bootstraps."

    Elon Musk's initial reaction to the video was: "You both an idiot and a liar (sic).

    He then proceeded to disclose the incident about helping his father financially.

    Both the Musks often make headlines because of their comments on one another.

    Errol Musk had in August said that he’s not proud of his billionaire son alone because the whole Musk family has achieved remarkable things. According to him, in fact, the Tesla and SpaceX chief is unhappy with his own career progress.

    Senior Musk even criticised him for "eating badly".

    Following it, Elon Musk had said, “I gotta work out and be in better shape,” Musk said. “I actually don’t really like working out, but I gotta do it.”
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Billionaire #Elon Musk #emerald mines #Errol Musk #South Africa #Tesla
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 08:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.